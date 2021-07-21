Colts To Honor 1956 Team With 'Throwback' Uniforms Vs. Buccaneers

Fans may enter Throwback Sweepstakes to win tickets, Throwback gear

Jul 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
throwback_uniform-launch-article_image

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will wear special Throwback Uniforms honoring the Colts teams of the late 1950s when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team will celebrate the Colts' rich NFL history by wearing replica uniforms of the 1956 Colts, whose roster included multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers and was led by Hall of Fame coach Weeb Ewbank, a Hoosier native of Richmond, Ind.

What's more, the Colts Cheerleaders – the NFL's first cheer squad, dating back to 1954 – will also don Throwback Uniforms for this special game.

"The Colts uniform is one of the most iconic and enduring symbols in all of sports," said Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair & owner. "Over our 68-year history, our uniform has had subtle changes, but the timeless look and feel remains. We look forward to honoring our NFL roots, as well as the great Colts players who helped build the NFL into what it is today."

Fans will be able to join in the celebration in a few ways:

  • Throwback Sweepstakes. Fans may enter this contest for a chance to win two tickets to the Colts-Buccaneers game and a Throwback jersey and mini helmet. Fans may enter at Colts.com/Throwback and will answer a series of trivia questions about the 1956 Colts for a chance to win.
  • Colts Throwback Collection.Fan can purchase their own Throwback gear, featuring artwork, logos and designs reminiscent of the 1956 team. The entire collection will be available at Colts.com/Throwback.
  • Single-game tickets. A very limited number of single-game tickets to the Colts-Buccaneers matchup are still available at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

1956 Throwback Jersey (featuring DeForest Buckner)

Take a closer look at the 1956 throwback jerseys the Colts will wear for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

99 DT DeForest Buckner
1 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
2 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
3 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
4 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
5 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
6 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
7 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
8 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
9 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
10 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
11 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
12 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
13 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
14 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
15 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
16 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
17 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
18 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
19 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
20 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
21 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
22 / 22

99 DT DeForest Buckner

The Throwback Uniforms will have several differences from the present-day uniform:

  • *Helmet. *The now iconic Horseshoe originated on the back of the Colts helmet and will return there for the Throwback game.
  • Player Numbers. Numbers on the Throwback jerseys will change slightly to mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s. Numbers are also higher on the shoulder panel than the present-day uniform.
  • Stripes. The shoulder panel on the Throwback jersey, as well as player socks, will feature three classic stripes instead of the two used on the present-day uniform. The pants will sport a single stripe rather than the two used today.
  • Colts Cheer Throwback Uniform. The Colts Cheerleaders will wear a replica uniform reminiscent of classic cheer squad uniforms from that era.
  • Official Historic Logo – "Bucking Horse." A nod to the team's roots, the now familiar "Bucking Horse" logo is the team's official historic logo and will be featured in gameday elements, as well as on merchandise available to fans.
  • Other Historic Elements. Likewise, other elements from the team's history will be featured on merchandise available to fans.

The Throwback game also will feature the induction of former Colts defensive end and Super Bowl champion Robert Mathis into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.

From The Archive: 1956 Colts Uniform

Check out vintage photos of the 1956 Colts uniform in action.

Alan Ameche
1 / 15

Alan Ameche

Doug Eggers
2 / 15

Doug Eggers

Ameche_Alan_02
3 / 15
Lloyd Colteryahn
4 / 15

Lloyd Colteryahn

Alan Ameche
5 / 15

Alan Ameche

Chorovich_Dick_04
6 / 15
taliaferro-george-01
7 / 15
Donovan_Art_13
8 / 15
Dick Chorovich
9 / 15

Dick Chorovich

Berry_Raymond_17
10 / 15
Joe Campanella
11 / 15

Joe Campanella

Berry_Raymond_19
12 / 15
Donovan_Art_16
13 / 15
Ameche_Alan_11
14 / 15
Ameche_Alan_09
15 / 15
