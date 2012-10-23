THE WEEK THAT WAS – WEEK 7

[
SO CLOSE:Close games have been a staple of the 2012 season as 62 games have been decided by eight points or fewer, the most such games through the first seven weeks of a season in NFL history. That total is already tied for the third-most games determined by eight points or fewer in the first eight weeks of any year (66 through Week 8 in 1999).
Last week, 11 of 13 games (84.6 percent) were decided by eight points or fewer, including all three primetime contests. That is the highest such percentage since the single-week record was set in 2001 (Week 5: 12 of 14; 85.7 percent).
Including the two in Week 7, there have been nine overtime games in 2012, the most through Week 7 of a season since 2003 (10).
The most games decided by eight points or fewer in a season's first seven weeks and eight weeks:
MOST GAMES DECIDED BY
EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER
MOST GAMES DECIDED BY
EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER
SEASON
THROUGH WEEK 7
SEASON
THROUGH WEEK 8
2012
62
1999
66
2010
60
2010
65
1999
59
2012
*62
2011
56
1983
62
1982
55
2011
61
2002
61
*Through Week 7
WE MEET AGAIN:In Week 7, two of the NFL's most historic rivalries resumed as the NEW YORK GIANTShosted WASHINGTONand DETROITtraveled to CHICAGOfor *Monday Night Football. *
In their 165th matchup, the Bears defeated the Lions, 13-7, at Soldier Field in the 69th game determined by seven or fewer points since the clubs first played in 1930. Only Chicago and Green Bay (183 games) have faced off more times in league history.
The Giants' claimed a 27-23 win over the Redskins in the 159th game between the two franchises, the fourth-most games played between two teams in NFL annals. With 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, New York's VICTOR CRUZhauled in a 77-yard touchdown pass from quarterback ELI MANNING for the longest game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes of a game in Giants' history.
The most head-to-head regular-season games between two clubs:
CURRENT CLUBS
FIRST GAME
HEAD-TO-HEAD MEETINGS
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
11/27/1921
183
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
10/22/1930
165
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
11/2/1930
163
New York Giants
Washington Redskins
10/9/1932
159
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
10/15/1933
155
GOING TO GRONK:In the Patriots' 29-26 overtime win against the New York Jets, New England tight end ROB GRONKOWSKI caught six passes for 78 yards with two touchdowns. It marked Gronkowski's 10th game with two or more touchdown receptions, tied with wide receiver BILL GROMANfor the most through any player's first 39 games.
The players to record the most games with two or more touchdown receptions in their first 39 games:
PLAYER
POSITION
TEAM
YEARS
TWO TD REC. GAMES
Rob Gronkowski
TE
New England Patriots
2010-present
10
Bill Groman
WR
Houston Oilers
1960-1962
10
John Jefferson
WR
San Diego Chargers
1978-1980
9
Bob Hayes
WR
Dallas Cowboys
1965-1967
9
PROLIFIC PASSERS:New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES passed for 377 yards with four touchdowns in the Saints' 35-28 win at Tampa Bay. Brees has 16 career games with four touchdown passes and 300 passing yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO for the most in NFL history.
The quarterbacks with the most 300-yard passing, four-touchdown pass games in NFL history:
PLAYER
300-YD, FOUR TD PASS GAMES
*Drew Brees
16
Dan Marino
16
Tom Brady*
12
Peyton Manning*
11
*Active
Brees registered the 62nd 300-yard passing game of his career, tying BRETT FAVRE (62) for the third-most 300-yard passing games in NFL history. Denver's PEYTON MANNING (67 games) holds the record, while Marino (63) has the second-most all-time.
The quarterbacks with the most 300-yard passing games in NFL history:
PLAYER
300-YARD GAMES
*Peyton Manning
67
Dan Marino
63
*Drew Brees
62
Brett Favre
62
Kurt Warner
52
- Active
Green Bay quarterback AARON RODGERSpassed for 342 yards with three touchdowns in the Packers' 30-20 win at St. Louis. Rodgers reached 150 touchdown passes (151) in the second-fewest games (76 games) in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (62 games).
The quarterbacks to reach 150 touchdown passes in the fewest games:
PLAYER
FEWEST GAMES TO 150 TDs
Dan Marino
62
Aaron Rodgers
76
Brett Favre
84
Peyton Manning
86
Johnny Unitas
87
WHAT A KICK:In the interest of player health and safety, the spot of the kickoff was moved up five yards from the 30- to the 35-yard line prior to the 2011 season. But there has been plenty of excitement on kickoffs since.
The league-wide kickoff-return average of 24.9 yards in 2012 is on pace to be the highest of any season in NFL history, which would eclipse the previous record set last season (23.8).
New England's DEVIN MC COURTY helped buoy the average with a 104-yard kickoff-return touchdown in the Patriots' 29-26 overtime win against the Jets. It marked the fifth 100 yard kickoff-return touchdown this season.
The 100 yard kickoff-return touchdowns in 2012:
PLAYER
TEAM
OPPONENT
DATE
100 YD. KR-TD
Jacoby Jones
Baltimore
Dallas
10/14/12
108 yards
Percy Harvin
Minnesota
Detroit
9/30/12
105 yards
Darius Reynaud
Tennessee
Detroit
9/23/12
105 yards
Devin McCourty
New England
New York Jets
10/21/12
104 yards
Joe McKnight
New York Jets
Houston
10/8/12
100 yards