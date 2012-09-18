THE WEEK THAT WAS – WEEK 2

]()

THAT'S THE POINT:NFL teams combined for 1,556 points (791, Week 1; 765, Week 2) through the first two weeks of the 2012 season, the most points scored over a two-week span in NFL history.

The 1,556 points over the first two weeks were the most points during the first two weeks of any NFL season, surpassing the previous high of 1,502 points in 2011.

The 765 points scored in Week 2 are the seventh most points scored in a single week in NFL history.

The NFL's highest scoring two-week spans all-time and through first two weeks of any season:

SEASON WEEKS TOTAL POINTS FIRST TWO WEEKS SEASON TOTAL POINTS 2012 Weeks 1-2 1,556 2012 1,556 2010 Weeks 15-16 1,531 2011 1,502 2008 Weeks 11-12 1,515 2002 1,442 2004 Weeks 12-13 1,510 2003 1,368 2011 Weeks 1-2 1,502 2009 1,360

HOME SWEET HOME:In Week 2, 14 of 16 home teams won their games, tying the most ever in a week. Home teams in Week 13 of 1983 went 14-0.

The Arizona Cardinals (2-0) and Houston Texans (2-0) were the only teams to win on the road in Week 2.

UNPREDICTABLE NFL:There are now 20 teams with a 1-1 record at the end of Week 2, the most in in a single season in NFL history. Since realignment in 2002, four teams have started the season with 1-1 or 0-2 record and gone on to win the Super Bowl that season (TAMPA BAY, XXXVII; NEW ENGLAND, XXXVIII; NEW YORK GIANTS, XLII and XLVI).

The teams to start a season 1-1 or 0-2 and went on to win the Super Bowl during that season:

SEASON TEAM RECORD SUPER BOWL 2011 New York Giants 1-1 XLVI 2007 New York Giants 0-2 XLII 2003 New England 1-1 XXXVIII 2002 Tampa Bay 1-1 XXXVII

NO NEED TO PANIC: The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) defeated the Denver Broncos (1-1) 27-21 on Monday Night Football. Six teams – ARIZONA, ATLANTA, HOUSTON, PHILADELPHIA,SAN DIEGOand SAN FRANCISCO– now have a perfect 2-0 record at the end of Week 2. That leaves 26 clubs with 1-1 or 0-2 records.

Since realignment in 2002, 70 of the 120 playoff teams (58.3 percent) began the year at either 1-1 or 0-2.

A look at how playoff clubs in 2010 and 2011 began their seasons:

* 2010 2011*

Team After 2 games Playoff Result Team After 2 games Playoff Result Atlanta 1-1 Advanced to Divisional Atlanta 1-1 Advanced to Wild Card Baltimore 1-1 Advanced to Divisional Baltimore 1-1 Advanced to Conf. Champ. Chicago 2-0 Advanced to Conf. Champ. Cincinnati 1-1 Advanced to Wild Card Green Bay 2-0 Won Super Bowl XLV Denver ** 1-1 Advanced to Divisional Indianapolis 1-1 Advanced to Wild Card Detroit 2-0 Advanced to Wild Card Kansas City 2-0 Advanced to Wild Card Green Bay 2-0 Advanced to Divisional New England 1-1 Advanced to Divisional Houston 2-0 Advanced to Divisional New Orleans 2-0 Advanced to Wild Card New England 2-0 Advanced to Super Bowl XLVI N.Y. Jets 1-1 Advanced to Conf. Champ. New Orleans 1-1 Advanced to Divisional Philadelphia 1-1 Advanced to Wild Card N.Y. Giants 1-1 Won Super Bowl XLVI Pittsburgh 2-0 Advanced to Super Bowl XLV Pittsburgh 1-1 Advanced to Wild Card Seattle 1-1 Advanced to Divisional San Francisco 1-1 Advanced to Conf. Champ.

STAYING ALIVE:On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-23 to reach 2-0. During their first two games, the Eagles have nine turnovers, making them the third team in the Super Bowl era to start 2-0 despite nine or more turnovers.

The Eagles were also the first team in NFL history to win each of their first two games of the season by one point. Philadelphia recorded a 17-16 win at Cleveland in Week 1.

The teams to start a season 2-0 with nine or more turnovers in the Super Bowl era: