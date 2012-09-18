THE WEEK THAT WAS – WEEK 2

THAT'S THE POINT:NFL teams combined for 1,556 points (791, Week 1; 765, Week 2) through the first two weeks of the 2012 season, the most points scored over a two-week span in NFL history.   

* *

The 1,556 points over the first two weeks were the most points during the first two weeks of any NFL season, surpassing the previous high of 1,502 points in 2011.

The 765 points scored in Week 2 are the seventh most points scored in a single week in NFL history.

The NFL's highest scoring two-week spans all-time and through first two weeks of any season:

SEASON

WEEKS

TOTAL POINTS

FIRST TWO WEEKS SEASON

TOTAL POINTS

2012

Weeks 1-2

1,556

2012

1,556

2010

Weeks 15-16

1,531

2011

1,502

2008

Weeks 11-12

1,515

2002

1,442

2004

Weeks 12-13

1,510

2003

1,368

2011

Weeks 1-2

1,502

2009

1,360

-- NFL --

HOME SWEET HOME:In Week 2, 14 of 16 home teams won their games, tying the most ever in a week. Home teams in Week 13 of 1983 went 14-0.

The Arizona Cardinals (2-0) and Houston Texans (2-0) were the only teams to win on the road in Week 2.

-- NFL --

UNPREDICTABLE NFL:There are now 20 teams with a 1-1 record at the end of Week 2, the most in in a single season in NFL history. Since realignment in 2002, four teams have started the season with 1-1 or 0-2 record and gone on to win the Super Bowl that season (TAMPA BAY, XXXVII; NEW ENGLAND, XXXVIII; NEW YORK GIANTS, XLII and XLVI).

The teams to start a season 1-1 or 0-2 and went on to win the Super Bowl during that season:

SEASON

TEAM

RECORD

SUPER BOWL

2011

New York Giants

1-1

XLVI

2007

New York Giants

0-2

XLII

2003

New England

1-1

XXXVIII

2002

Tampa Bay

1-1

XXXVII

                                        * Since realignment in 2002

-- NFL --

 

NO NEED TO PANIC: The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) defeated the Denver Broncos (1-1) 27-21 on Monday Night Football. Six teams – ARIZONA, ATLANTA, HOUSTON, PHILADELPHIA,SAN DIEGOand SAN FRANCISCO– now have a perfect 2-0 record at the end of Week 2. That leaves 26 clubs with 1-1 or 0-2 records.

Since realignment in 2002, 70 of the 120 playoff teams (58.3 percent) began the year at either 1-1 or 0-2.

A look at how playoff clubs in 2010 and 2011 began their seasons:

2010                                                                                      2011

Team

After 2 games

Playoff Result

Team

After 2 games

Playoff Result

Atlanta

1-1

Advanced to Divisional

Atlanta

1-1

Advanced to Wild Card

Baltimore

1-1

Advanced to Divisional

Baltimore

1-1

Advanced to Conf. Champ.

Chicago

2-0

Advanced to Conf. Champ.

Cincinnati

1-1

Advanced to Wild Card

Green Bay

2-0

Won Super Bowl XLV

Denver **

1-1

Advanced to Divisional

Indianapolis

1-1

Advanced to Wild Card

Detroit

2-0

Advanced to Wild Card

Kansas City

2-0

Advanced to Wild Card

Green Bay

2-0

Advanced to Divisional

New England

1-1

Advanced to Divisional

Houston

2-0

Advanced to Divisional

New Orleans

2-0

Advanced to Wild Card

New England

2-0

Advanced to Super Bowl XLVI

N.Y. Jets

1-1

Advanced to Conf. Champ.

New Orleans

1-1

Advanced to Divisional

Philadelphia

1-1

Advanced to Wild Card

N.Y. Giants

1-1

Won Super Bowl XLVI

Pittsburgh

2-0

Advanced to Super Bowl XLV

Pittsburgh

1-1

Advanced to Wild Card

Seattle

1-1

Advanced to Divisional

San Francisco

1-1

Advanced to Conf. Champ.

-- NFL --

STAYING ALIVE:On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-23 to reach 2-0. During their first two games, the Eagles have nine turnovers, making them the third team in the Super Bowl era to start 2-0 despite nine or more turnovers. 

The Eagles were also the first team in NFL history to win each of their first two games of the season by one point. Philadelphia recorded a 17-16 win at Cleveland in Week 1.

 

The teams to start a season 2-0 with nine or more turnovers in the Super Bowl era:

SEASON

TEAM

RECORD

TURNOVERS

2012

Philadelphia Eagles**

2-0

9

1983

Los Angeles Rams

2-0

10

1969

Oakland Raiders

2-0

9

Advertising