Colts Fall To The Titans, 45-26

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 7-4 on the season with their 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday Lucas Oil Stadium. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis from this Week 12 AFC South Division showdown.

Nov 29, 2020 at 04:26 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts fell to 7-4 on the season with their 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis from this Week 12 AFC South Division showdown.

LIVE GAME BLOG

HOW TO WATCH

Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Titans matchup.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 12 contest against the Titans; click here to read more:

• DE Ben Banogu
• QB Jacob Eason
• C Ryan Kelly
• LB Bobby Okereke
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Isaiah Rodgers
• TE Noah Togiai

GAME PREVIEW

Click here for the storylines to follow, matchups to watch, notes, quotes, stats and more from today's Week 12 Colts-Titans battle.

Colts fans can catch the re-air of today's Week 12 contest against the Tennessee Titans on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

Advertising