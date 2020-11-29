Philip Rivers, Quenton Nelson, Anthony Walker Active Today Against The Titans

» Rivers suffered a toe injury in the third quarter of last Sunday's Week 11 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers; he missed a couple offensive snaps but was able to return to the ballgame. In all, Rivers played 77 offensive snaps and completed 24-of-36 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns to one interception. Rivers sat out Wednesday's practice, and had the team held practice Thursday, he was estimated to have missed that day's session, too, but the 17-year veteran quarterback was able to be a limited participant in Friday's practice. Rivers' start today means he will pass Eli Manning (234) and tie Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.

» Nelson sat out Wednesday's practice with back and ankle injuries, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have sat out that day's session too, and was limited on Friday. The All-Pro left guard is yet to miss a game so far now in his third NFL season, and this year has played 690 of a possible 696 offensive snaps (99.1 percent).

» Pascal was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice with knee and foot injuries, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have sat out that day's session, too, and was limited on Friday. The third-year wideout leads the Colts with 384 receiving yards, with 31 total receptions and two touchdowns to his credit.

» Walker suffered an injury to his ribs late in the Colts' Week 11 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, however, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have been a full participant in that day's session, too; he was a full participant on Friday, as well. Walker could play an even bigger role in today's ballgame with Okereke officially ruled out.

» Willis did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to injuries to his ribs and shoulder; had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have missed that day's session, as well, but he was a full participant on Friday. Willis has played in, and started, all 10 games for the Colts this season, and has 48 tackles with one sack, one interception and two passes defensed.