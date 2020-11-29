Philip Rivers, Quenton Nelson, Anthony Walker Active Today Against The Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers' streak lives on.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback, who was listed as questionable heading into today's crucial Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans with a toe injury, is officially active for the ballgame, which means he will start his 235th straight game — the longest active streak in the NFL and the second-longest starts streak by a quarterback in league history.
Rivers was one of six Colts players labeled as questionable for today's game; five of them — including left guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver Zach Pascal, linebacker Anthony Walker and safety Khari Willis — are also active, while cornerback/returner Isaiah Rodgers is inactive.
Others inactive for the Colts today are defensive end Ben Banogu, quarterback Jacob Eason, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and tight end Noah Togiai.
As previously reported, defensive end/tackle Denico Autry, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and running back Jonathan Taylor, who have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, will also miss today's game.
» Rivers suffered a toe injury in the third quarter of last Sunday's Week 11 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers; he missed a couple offensive snaps but was able to return to the ballgame. In all, Rivers played 77 offensive snaps and completed 24-of-36 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns to one interception. Rivers sat out Wednesday's practice, and had the team held practice Thursday, he was estimated to have missed that day's session, too, but the 17-year veteran quarterback was able to be a limited participant in Friday's practice. Rivers' start today means he will pass Eli Manning (234) and tie Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.
» Nelson sat out Wednesday's practice with back and ankle injuries, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have sat out that day's session too, and was limited on Friday. The All-Pro left guard is yet to miss a game so far now in his third NFL season, and this year has played 690 of a possible 696 offensive snaps (99.1 percent).
» Pascal was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice with knee and foot injuries, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have sat out that day's session, too, and was limited on Friday. The third-year wideout leads the Colts with 384 receiving yards, with 31 total receptions and two touchdowns to his credit.
» Walker suffered an injury to his ribs late in the Colts' Week 11 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, however, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have been a full participant in that day's session, too; he was a full participant on Friday, as well. Walker could play an even bigger role in today's ballgame with Okereke officially ruled out.
» Willis did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to injuries to his ribs and shoulder; had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have missed that day's session, as well, but he was a full participant on Friday. Willis has played in, and started, all 10 games for the Colts this season, and has 48 tackles with one sack, one interception and two passes defensed.
» Rodgers initially appeared on the injury report Nov. 20 with a knee issue; he was labeled as questionable for last Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and ended up being inactive for the ballgame. The 2020 sixth-round pick out of UMass was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to be a full participant in that day's session, too; he was also a full participant on Friday, but was downgraded to questionable for the game on Saturday. With Rodgers missing his second straight game today, the team could once again turn to fellow cornerback Tremon Smith to handle his duties as the primary kickoff returner; Smith had three kickoff returns for 73 yards (24.3 avg.), including a 33-yard return at the end of the second half, last Sunday against the Packers.