Social Reaction: Colts End 2020 Season 

INDIANAPOLIS - Following a Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jim Irsay and a number of Indianapolis Colts players took to Twitter to share their reactions and reflect on the 2020 season:
Colts Sign T Casey Tucker To Reserve/Future Contract
The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract
Locker Clean Out: Colts Conclude 2020 Season
Hear from numerous Indianapolis Colts players as they speak with the media to end the 2020 season.
Colts Announce Two Extensions, 16 Reserve/Future Contracts
The Indianapolis Colts today signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts and signed two players to one-year contract extensions.
Self-Inflicted Wounds Costly For Colts In Season-Ending Loss To Bills
The Indianapolis Colts, the seventh seed in the AFC, gave the second-seeded Buffalo Bills all they could handle in Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium. But in the end, a series of self-inflicted wounds proved costly in Indy's narrow 27-24, season-ending loss.
By The Numbers: Bills 27, Colts 24 (2020 Wild Card Round)
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.
Colts' Season Ends With 27-24 Loss To Bills In Wild Card Round
The No. 7-seed Indianapolis Colts on Sunday fell to the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 27-24, on Saturday in their 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium, ending their season. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
DeForest Buckner, Khari Willis Active For Today's Wild Card Round Matchup Against Bills
DeForest Buckner, who was questionable coming into today's Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury, is officially active for the game, as is safety Khari Willis, who missed the 2020 regular season finale with a concussion.
#INDvsBUF Inactives List (2020, Wild Card Round)
The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.
How to Watch Colts @ Bills - AFC Wild Card Round
Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 9th 2020 (AFC Wild Card Round).
Colts Elevate RB Darius Anderson, T Jared Veldheer To Active Roster
The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Darius Anderson to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and elevated tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against Buffalo. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.
Six Colts Players Named To AP All-Pro Team
The Associated Press today announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (First Team), center Ryan Kelly (Second Team), linebacker Darius Leonard (First Team), guard/center Quenton Nelson (First Team), safety George Odum (First Team) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (Second Team) were selected as NFL All-Pros.