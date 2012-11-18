 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

SOBERING SETBACK COUNTS BUT ONCE

Indianapolis scored on its first two possessions in taking a 14-7 lead, but a dizzying pace of points by New England spelled a 59-24 loss at Foxborough. The outcome was anything but what the Colts wanted, but the setback counts only once.

Nov 18, 2012 at 11:43 AM
luck-03.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS –A truism to which Indianapolis can cling following a disappointing 59-24 loss at New England can only help going forward.

That truism is the reality that no matter how decisive a game's outcome is, the result only counts once in a team's won-loss record.

Indianapolis entered a key AFC battle at New England on a four-game winning streak and cited all week the need to play smartly against a Patriots team holding the same 6-3 record and with wins in five of their last six games.

Largely on the basis of four turnovers, three of which New England converted into touchdowns, Indianapolis fell to 6-4 in Foxborough.

Quarterback Andrew Luck had two of his three interceptions returned for touchdowns, while New England converted a Colts fumble into a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

New England also scored on a 68-yard punt return by Julian Edelman, and that special teams play tied the game after the Colts scored on two game-opening drives. 

The first scoring interception return provided the Patriots with a 21-14 cushion, and they never lost the lead the rest of the day.  The touchdown following the Colts fumble pushed New England ahead by 21 points, and the second interception return followed moments later as the Patriots assumed a 45-17 lead.  Edelman added another 49-yard punt return and a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter.

"That was it," said interim head coach Bruce Arians to Colts Radio.  "The punt returns and poor tackling on the returns and then the turnovers, we shot ourselves with 21 points.  Any time you give this team 21 points, you can't expect to win."

The last loss prior to the four-game winning streak was a 35-9 setback at the New York Jets on October 14.  After that performance, the club's second straight double-digit road loss, the Colts rebounded with their longest winning streak since 2010. 

In the streak were road wins at Tennessee and Jacksonville, and Indianapolis entered Sunday's game as one of six AFC teams with at least six victories.

The Colts knew the Patriots' ability to create turnovers.  New England's 23 takeaways topped the conference and it plus-16 ratio in the category was the league's best. 

The Colts proceeded to give the ball up four times, matching the total they had in the Jets' loss.  Additionally, Indianapolis suffered five giveaways in the opener at Chicago and for the season, 16 of the club's 19 giveaways have come in the five road outings.

Playing in a venue where New England had won 83 percent of the time in the regular season since 2002, the Colts had an uphill chance after the Patriots scored 17 second-quarter points.  New England followed with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter in sending Indianapolis to its fourth loss.

"Obviously, that wasn't the outcome we were looking for when we came up here," said Arians. "We knew we couldn't come here and turn the football over and have a chance to win.  I thought our guys played extremely hard and gave us a lot of good effort, except some areas that we've got to shore up.  We will fight our tails off so we can come back here in January."

Luck completed 27-of-50 passes for 334 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.  He set the NFL rookie mark with a fifth 300-plus game.  Brady was solid the entire way, hitting 24-of-35 passes for 331 yards, with three touchdowns.

Brady teamed with Gronkowski (seven receptions, 137 yards) on four- and 24-yard touchdowns, while Wes Welker (7-80) and Edelman (5-58, one touchdown) were frequent targets who damaged Indianapolis with elusive running after the catch.

T.Y. Hilton had six receptions for 100 yards, including 14- and 43-yard touchdowns.  It was his third 100-plus outing, tying Andre Rison's (1989) rookie record for the most in one season.

Indianapolis has faced this adversity before, specifically after the first road loss to an AFC East opponent five games ago.  While the players will flush out what they can from the loss, Arians made it a point to tell players to remember the game and the feeling.

"Why would you? Whenever you get taken behind the woodshed it's kind of hard to forget," said wide receiver Reggie Wayne.  "Hopefully, we take care of business and make sure we come back in this stadium."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' as important stretch begins in Colts' offseason program

Richardson and the Colts began the first phase of their 2024 voluntary offseason program on Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Colts announce 2024 Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows, make 2 coaching staff moves

Kalon Humphries will serve as the defensive Dungy Fellow, while Diego Ortiz will be the offensive Dungy Fellow for the 2024 season. The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship in 2022 to afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates a full-time opportunity to work on an NFL coaching staff. 
news

For DeForest Buckner, impact of contract extension with Colts goes beyond football

Buckner, who signed a contract extension with the Colts on Monday, is entering his fifth season in Indianapolis. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 15 update, with 10 days to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just one and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Colts return for offseason program aiming to turn continuity into growth in 2024

The Colts' offseason program begins Monday and runs through early June, providing the team a chance to build upon the foundation they built during Shane Steichen's first year as head coach in 2023. 
news

Julian Blackmon returns to Colts focusing on continuity, improvement and health in 2024

Blackmon, who set several career highs in 2023, re-signed with the Colts on Tuesday. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 8 update

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis dies

Davis was 35 years old. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 1, as pro days wind down

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back as the next stage of the pre-draft process – college pro days – nears its end. 
news

Why Colts head coach Shane Steichen is 'super excited' for what Anthony Richardson can do in Year 2

While Anthony Richardson played in only four games as a rookie, he showed head coach Shane Steichen plenty of things to build on as he enters his second season with the Colts. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 25, one month out

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising