Slimmed Down Hugh Thornton Prepping For Right Guard Competition

INDIANAPOLIS – One player in particular has you doing a double take when walking into the Colts' locker room this offseason.

Wait, who is that?

That's the initial thought when seeing fourth-year offensive guard Hugh Thornton.

The hair has been trimmed to a buzz, but the physique is what will have the greatest impact on Thornton's NFL future.

Thornton, a guy has previously been listed at 336 and 324 pounds with the Colts, dropped all the way down to the 300-pound mark earlier this offseason. He says he's around 315 pounds now.

"This is probably the best I've felt in a long time," Thornton says. "Going back to college, high school, probably just the most well-rounded---physically, mentally, spiritually. I'm just in a great place and I'm excited to see how this transformation is going to take place on the field."

In dropping the weight, Thornton decided earlier this offseason such a change was necessary.

"Slim and trim," is how Thornton describes his new look in 2016.