Shaquille Leonard Earns Takeaway In Return, But 'Disappointed' In Final Outcome

Leonard, who was on a pitch count on Sunday, officially made his return to the field about midway through the second quarter. He logged 24 total snaps — about 39 percent of the total defensive snaps for the Colts on the day — and was credited with four tackles, and interception and a pass defensed.

"We kind of were working him back in knowing that he is not quite all the way back," Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Leonard against the Commanders. "So that was just part of the planned rotation."

Even so, the football found its way into Leonard's hands.

Trailing 7-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Colts had scratched and clawed their way to Washington 1-yard line, only to be stuffed on third and goal. So Reich elected for a McLaughlin field goal from 20 yards out to reclaim the lead, 9-7, with 12:35 remaining in the game.

The Commanders set up shop for the ensuing drive at their 25-yard line. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, lined up in shotgun, quickly felt the pressure building from the Colts' Tyquan Lewis, who got his hand the ball as it was being released. Leonard was in the right spot at the right time to easily grab the floating football at the Washington 39-yard line, and ran it back 15 yards to the 24.

"That's what he does," Reich said of Leonard. "I know it just came right into his hands, but how does that happen to him? He just seems to be at the right place at the right time."

Two plays (and one penalty) later, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, making his 2022 starting debut for the Colts, handed the ball off to Hines, who ran untouched off the left edge into the end zone, giving the Colts a 16-7 lead with 11:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

But Washington would fight back, first with a 28-yard field goal with 4:59 remaining to cut the Indy lead to six, 16-10. Then, with 2:39 left in the ballgame, the Commanders would begin a nine-play, 89-yard drive, highlighted by a 33-yard pass from Heinicke to his top target, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, to get to the 1-yard line. Heinicke, making his second straight start in place of an injured Carson Wentz, took it into the end zone on the next play, giving Washington the one-point lead with 26 seconds remaining — and, ultimately, the win.