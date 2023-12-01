How Shane Steichen gained the trust of Colts locker room in first season as head coach

With the way that Steichen has led the team, it can be easy to forget that he'd never been a head coach before getting the job with the Colts.

His NFL coaching career began in 2011 when he served as a defensive assistant for the San Diego Chargers. After two seasons there, he worked for the Cleveland Browns for a year before returning to the Chargers. His second stint with the team lasted from 2014-2020 which he filled multiple roles such as offensive quality control and wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, interim offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator.

Defensive backs coach Ron Milus was also on the Chargers coaching staff around the same time as Steichen and saw he had great potential then to be a head coach.

"I think we all realized early on when he was with the Chargers that he was going to be an up-and-coming, bright coach," Milus said. "Actually, we had a few guys on that staff who were like that. We had Nick Sirianni (the Philadelphia Eagles head coach) on the staff. Tommy Rees, who's the offensive coordinator at Alabama, he was part of that early crew that came through.

"We had a bunch of guys in that same mode that made you go, 'Hey, that's one.' and Shane was one of those guys. Just with how he carried himself, his knowledge and then how he went about his business. So, it wasn't hard to figure out he was gonna be one of those dudes in the future."

He served as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021-2022. In his final year at the helm, he helped the Eagles end the season with a 14-3 record and the chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Upon joining the Colts, he'd kept several coaches on his staff who were around in 2022, including veteran defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

In 2013, he was in the same spot after leaving his post as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Impressed by how Steichen has handled the job, Bradley said Steichen's inability to lower his standards has pushed everyone around him to be better.

"Well, I think Shane (Steichen) has been very consistent with his message," Bradley said. "I think there's a sense of strength coming from him, a strength, a confidence in what this team can become, and I think he challenges this team to get to that standard each and every week. There's no wavering. I think he's demanding, he holds people accountable, he holds us as coaches accountable – what it needs to look like. I've just been very excited for that consistency because the season, you're going to have some ups and downs throughout it and if you can have that leadership be consistent in their message, I think it just aids the team in coming out of some of those tougher times and getting back on course. He's allowed us to do that."

For a coach still getting to know his new locker room, it can take time for them to feel comfortable vocalizing their high expectations. However, with Steichen that has not appeared to be the case, which has been respected by his players.

"I think it's major because it's like if he didn't get control over the locker room or if he didn't have people believing in him, then it could be very detrimental to the team because you don't want a split locker room," Lewis said. "You want guys rallying behind you and we want to rally behind the coach, you know? Whatever he's telling us, we have to believe in it and pass on the message."

So, as Steichen leads the team into their final regular season games, Milus said he has no doubts that Steichen can handle the pressure.