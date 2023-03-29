'He's sharp:' Why Andy Reid, Pete Carroll came away from NFL owners meetings impressed by Shane Steichen

Steichen had conversations with longtime Super Bowl-winning coaches in Reid and Carroll during the NFL League Meetings this week in Arizona. 

Mar 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

PHOENIX – On one playcalling side of Super Bowl LVII was Andy Reid, an offensive mastermind with decades of experience widely regarded as one of the better coaches in NFL history.

And on the other side was Shane Steichen, the young playcaller for the Philadelphia Eagles, who answered the Kansas City Chiefs' haymakers with critical scoring drives in massive moments on the league's biggest stage.

A month and a half after the Chiefs earned a 38-35 Super Bowl victory, what Steichen did as a playcaller in that game was still stuck in Reid's mind.

"He's sharp," Reid said. "You could tell that he had that quarterback tuned up and ready to go. That game could've gone either way. But ton of respect for him and what he did there."

At the NFL owners meetings this week at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Steichen had conversations with a handful of his new head coaching colleagues around the league. He chatted with Reid; he had a long talk with Pete Carroll as well, learning from two of the league's best about some things he'll encounter as a first-year head coach.

"There's a lot of challenges to this thing," Carroll said. "I'm grateful in talking to some of the guys around these meetings, to realize how all the pitfalls come their way that they can't see and they can't prepare for until they just go through it. And they gotta hope they do well when they're challenged by the issues that come up."

Before Carroll became a Super Bowl-winning coach with the Seattle Seahawks – and before he crafted national champions at USC and took the New England Patriots to two playoff appearances – he spent one year as the head coach of the New York Jets. Even 30 years later, there's still some intrigue and mystery to why Carroll was fired after just that lone 1994 season.

On Tuesday, he mentioned making a comment in his first team meeting he shouldn't have made in front of then-owner Leon Hess. Which brought Carroll to a piece of advice he's dispensed to young coaches over the years: Know who's listening to what you say, and be intentional about how and what you communicate.

"(You need to) try to make a message precise and concise and on point that was representative of truly who you are," Carroll said. "Because you're going to get checked out and challenged, and if you're not connected to be a really authentic to you, you're gonna get found out you're gonna screw it up and your message will be weakened and you won't make it. It's really a difficult job, and particularly for the first time that you do it."

That necessity to be genuine is something Steichen is emphasizing with his coaching style.

"The biggest thing for me is just be who I am," Steichen said. "Don't try to change who I am. Be who I am, be true to myself and go from there."

Still, there will be situations that arise in the coming months that Steichen will have to navigate without the years of experience guys like Reid and Carroll have. That's why having Gus Bradley – who was the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach for four season – on staff is so important, as Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera pointed out.

"There's so much to talk about, there's so much to try to prepare yourself for and you don't have enough time, you don't have the background and you don't have the experience," Carroll said. "You just gotta go through it. And you just hope for the best because there's so many landmines along the way that you gotta get through. I wish him the best — I'm sure he'll do great and he's had great mentoring and all that. But it's a very difficult position to be in."

Or, as Reid put it while gesturing to the gaggle of media members packing the MacArthur Ballroom at the Biltmore Monday morning: "You gotta deal with all this."

"There are other things that you have to deal with," Reid said. "But it can be done. He'll manage it well. He's got a good foundation."

Related Content

news

Why Gus Bradley's importance to Shane Steichen goes beyond Colts' defense

Bradley's experience as a head coach will be important for Steichen as he navigates his first year with the Colts.

news

What Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks for in young quarterbacks

There's one thing in particular Steichen wants out of whoever his quarterback will be.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 27, one month before NFL Draft

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month before the first round kicks off in Kansas City.

news

Former Colts LB Pat Angerer hopes new book '#FreedomChallenge: 90 Days To Your Personal Best' helps readers become more well-rounded physically, emotionally and mentally

Angerer teamed up with his childhood friend and former service member John Davis to curate workouts and challenges designed to help readers grow physically, mentally and emotionally.

news

Samson Ebukam on joining Colts' D-line: 'I gotta elevate my game even more'

Ebukam was part of an attacking, disruptive defensive line with the San Francisco 49ers – and sees the same mindset and effectiveness in the Colts' D-line.

news

Women's History Month: How Jasmine Park played an important role in Colts' coaching search

Park, the Colts' senior director of human resources, was thanked by general manager Chris Ballard for her role in the team's coaching search when Shane Steichen was introduced in February.

news

Colts to celebrate 40 seasons in Indy this year

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate the team's 40th season in Indianapolis during 2023's home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Visit Colts.com/40 for more information.

news

'With The Next Pick' returns this spring to take fans behind the scenes for Colts' 2023 NFL Draft

The award-winning series will give fans an inside look at the Colts' process before, during and after making their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Isaiah McKenzie sees his versatility fitting with Shane Steichen, Colts' offense

McKenzie joined the Colts on Wednesday after five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

news

How Matt Gay's move from soccer to football brought him to the NFL – and back to the Colts

Matt Gay always thought he'd play soccer professionally. But when that goal started to become less realistic, he made the switch to football – and carved out a successful career in the NFL in the process.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising