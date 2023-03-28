Why Gus Bradley's importance to Shane Steichen goes beyond Colts' defense

Bradley's experience as a head coach will be important for Steichen as he navigates his first year with the Colts. 

Mar 28, 2023 at 04:18 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

PHOENIX – Ron Rivera learned an important lesson after he hired a staff as the first-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2011. It was one that's stuck with him for over a decade, and one he passed along to some of the first-time coaches assembled at the Arizona Biltmore this week for the NFL annual meeting.

"The mistake that I made more than anything else is I didn't have another former head coach on my staff," Rivera said. "It was one of those things that if you have that guy with you, he's going to tell you what you need to know, he's going to tell you what you should know. Some of the new head coaches I've talked with, I've talked about that and told them hey, the best thing you can find right now is a mentor."

There's so much that you don't know as a first-time coach, Rivera said, and he didn't want to bother some of the head coaches that mentored him, since those guys – Andy Reid, Lovie Smith and Norv Turner – were all still coaching at the time. He eventually got connected with John Madden, which helped him answer some of the unexpected questions that would pop up, but having someone with that experience already in the building is key.

So when Shane Steichen, the first-time head coach of the Colts, faces an unknown over the next year, he won't have to go far for perspective in how to handle it. He can pop down the hallway and into the office of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach from 2013-2016.

And Bradley's experience will help Steichen navigate the challenges of being a head coach for the first time.

"There's no question when you got a former head coach on your staff for a sounding board, bounce ideas off him when things come up," Steichen said. "He's been there, done that. So it's awesome to have him for that."

This is all an added benefit in keeping Bradley on staff, one that goes beyond his ability to coordinate a strong defense. Steichen was on the Los Angeles Chargers' coaching staff with Bradley from 2017-2020 and came away impressed with not only Bradley's defensive mind, but also his coaching style and how he treated people.

"The four years I spent with Gus in L.A., just tremendous respect for him as a person, as a leader, as a teacher," Steichen said. "Just seeing it those four years, the way he coaches his guys, how hard they play for him. A ton of respect for him as a person — he really gets those guys to believe and play hard for him."

Sometimes you'll see an offensive-minded head coach pick a defensive coordinator based on which style of defense gave his offense the toughest game from the previous season. For Steichen, that coordinator would've been Bradley – the Colts held the Philadelphia Eagles to a season-low 17 points in Week 11. Bradley switched some things up with how he schemed his defensive line, and Steichen saw the players in the back end of the defense play hard over the course of what wound up being a 17-16 Eagles win.

"He did a great job just the way he played the front," Steichen said. "What he did on the back end from the secondary and linebacker standpoint, they play hard, they play physical, they're fast and just very fortunate to keep them on staff."

Steichen trusts Bradley to keep the Colts' defense playing at a consistent, high level. For a coach with an offensive background, having that trust in a defensive coordinator is critical. And whenever Steichen encounters a challenge as a first-time head coach, he can bounce ideas off Bradley on how to find a path through it.

"I have a saying — don't draw me a map unless you've been there," Rivera said. "And so what happened with that is, when things pop up, what's the best way to do it?"

And Bradley just might have an answer to that question when it pops up for Steichen.

Related Content

news

What Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks for in young quarterbacks

There's one thing in particular Steichen wants out of whoever his quarterback will be.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 27, one month before NFL Draft

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month before the first round kicks off in Kansas City.

news

Former Colts LB Pat Angerer hopes new book '#FreedomChallenge: 90 Days To Your Personal Best' helps readers become more well-rounded physically, emotionally and mentally

Angerer teamed up with his childhood friend and former service member John Davis to curate workouts and challenges designed to help readers grow physically, mentally and emotionally.

news

Samson Ebukam on joining Colts' D-line: 'I gotta elevate my game even more'

Ebukam was part of an attacking, disruptive defensive line with the San Francisco 49ers – and sees the same mindset and effectiveness in the Colts' D-line.

news

Women's History Month: How Jasmine Park played an important role in Colts' coaching search

Park, the Colts' senior director of human resources, was thanked by general manager Chris Ballard for her role in the team's coaching search when Shane Steichen was introduced in February.

news

Colts to celebrate 40 seasons in Indy this year

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate the team's 40th season in Indianapolis during 2023's home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Visit Colts.com/40 for more information.

news

'With The Next Pick' returns this spring to take fans behind the scenes for Colts' 2023 NFL Draft

The award-winning series will give fans an inside look at the Colts' process before, during and after making their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Isaiah McKenzie sees his versatility fitting with Shane Steichen, Colts' offense

McKenzie joined the Colts on Wednesday after five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

news

How Matt Gay's move from soccer to football brought him to the NFL – and back to the Colts

Matt Gay always thought he'd play soccer professionally. But when that goal started to become less realistic, he made the switch to football – and carved out a successful career in the NFL in the process.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 20, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after last week's free agent frenzy saw plenty of movement across the league.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising