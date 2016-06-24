Scouts' Take: Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway

INDIANAPOLIS – A handful of NFL scouts, with more than 90 years of experience, chatting about the team's draft picks?

That is what Colts.com had earlier this offseason in a roundtable with five Colts' scouts.

The five names listed below (titles at time of draft) traveled all over the country scouting college prospects last season. They have seen these draftees several times throughout their college seasons, at games, school visits and at Pro Days.

T.J. McCreight (Director of College Scouting)

Todd Vasvari (Assistant Director of College Scouting)

Matt Terpening (National Scout)

Dave Razzano (Senior Scout)

Jamie Moore (Area Scout)

What were your thoughts on fourth-round pick Hassan Ridgeway (Texas)?

McCreight: "He can rush the quarterback and he can play the run, too. We think he can do a lot of different things. You can never have enough defensive linemen. He was one of those guys when he was sitting there in the fourth round, we were surprised. We didn't think a player like that would be there still at our pick. When we picked him, we had some high fives, not just handshakes. We were pretty happy."

Vasvari: "I had heard some things about being a pass rusher, as a junior. I was surprised at the ways he can stop the run. He's a strong, powerful man. I'm sure if you showed him to 10 different people, some would say he's a better pass rusher. Some would say he's a better run stopper. I think the guy can play nose tackle. He's definitely going to be an outstanding three-technique for us."

Terpening: "He can really play any position on the defensive line. He did that at Texas and at the end of the day he's a three-down player. He's going to help us right away."