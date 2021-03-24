Colts Sign Tackle Sam Tevi

The Colts signed former Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 315 pound Tevi was picked in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He started 44 regular games and two playoff games over his four years in Los Angeles and logged over 1,000 offensive snaps in both 2018 and 2020.
Tevi exclusively played left tackle for the Chargers in 2020 after only playing right tackle in 2019. He split time between left and right tackle in 2018.
Tevi began his college career at Utah as a defensive tackle — he had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack his freshman year — before being moved to offensive line between his freshman and sophomore seasons.
