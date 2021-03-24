Transactions

Presented by

Colts Sign Tackle Sam Tevi

The Colts added to their offensive line on Wednesday in signing former Chargers tackle Sam Tevi. 

Mar 24, 2021 at 02:11 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Sam Tevi Signed

The Colts signed former Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 315 pound Tevi was picked in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He started 44 regular games and two playoff games over his four years in Los Angeles and logged over 1,000 offensive snaps in both 2018 and 2020.

Tevi exclusively played left tackle for the Chargers in 2020 after only playing right tackle in 2019. He split time between left and right tackle in 2018.

Tevi began his college career at Utah as a defensive tackle — he had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack his freshman year — before being moved to offensive line between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Sam Tevi Signs With Colts

Tackle Sam Tevi signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
1 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in an offensive stance during an NFL regular season football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. The Chargers won in overtime, 30-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
3 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in an offensive stance during an NFL regular season football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. The Chargers won in overtime, 30-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2020
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) stands in the huddle during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
4 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) stands in the huddle during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime, 30-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime, 30-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 30-27 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
6 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 30-27 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
7 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) in action as the Chargers take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
8 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) in action as the Chargers take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi sets up to block against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL football game, Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
9 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi sets up to block against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL football game, Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2019 G. Newman Lowrance
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
10 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Brett Duke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
11 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) sets up to block in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) sets up to block in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (98) plays against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
13 / 19

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (98) plays against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi looks to block in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
14 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi looks to block in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2019 G. Newman Lowrance
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
15 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. Pittsburgh won 24-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
16 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. Pittsburgh won 24-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/AP2019
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi kneels on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
17 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi kneels on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) plays against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
18 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) plays against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
19 / 19

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Re-Sign CB Xavier Rhodes

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes is staying in Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Re-Sign RB Marlon Mack

Marlon Mack will return to a loaded Colts backfield in 2021. 
news

Colts Sign DE Isaac Rochell

The Colts added to their defensive line with Isaac Rochell, who had 9 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Chargers. 
news

Colts Claim DT Andrew Brown Off Waivers

The Colts added defensive lineman Andrew Brown off waivers from the Houston Texans on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Acquire QB Carson Wentz from Eagles in Exchange for Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts traded two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Sign QB Jalen Morton & WR J.J. Nelson To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Jalen Morton and wide receiver J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts.
news

Colts Sign Three Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jake Benzinger, cornerback Anthony Chesley and tackle Elijah Nkansah to reserve/future contracts.
news

Colts Sign T Casey Tucker To Reserve/Future Contract

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract
news

Colts Announce Two Extensions, 16 Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts and signed two players to one-year contract extensions.
news

Colts Elevate RB Darius Anderson, T Jared Veldheer To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Darius Anderson to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and elevated tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against Buffalo. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.
news

Colts Sign WR Gary Jennings & RB Benny LeMay To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Gary Jennings and running back Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts.

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising