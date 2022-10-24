Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback vs. Washington Commanders

Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback in the Colts' Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

"Right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season," Reich said.

Reich said it was an "extremely difficult" decision to change starting quarterbacks. But he said he's been "particularly impressed with Sam this year in practice," and pointed to the "special sauce" Ehlinger brings as a playmaker in the offense.

"It's a big step but we think he's ready," Reich said. "This guy's special. ... Sam, he's got that about him. He plays, he practices in a way he'll be ready."

Quarterback Matt Ryan has a Grade 2 shoulder separation, Reich said. Ryan will not practice this week and will be inactive on Sunday. Nick Foles will back up Ehlinger against the Commanders.

"Matt is committed to helping this team," Reich said, praising how much of a "pro" Ryan has been.