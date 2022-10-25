Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Oct 25, 2022 at 02:10 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan

» LT: Dennis Kelly, Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox

» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» QB: Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Matt Ryan

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

  • The Colts plan to start quarterback Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the 2022 season, head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday. For Reich's full explanation of the move to Ehlinger from Matt Ryan, click here.
  • Quarterback Nick Foles will back up Ehlinger, Reich said. Ryan, who's dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder separation, will not practice this week and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
  • Wide receiver Parris Campbell set a new career high with 10 receptions on Sunday against the Titans; his 70 yards were one short of tying his career high, too.
  • In his first game since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, running back Jonathan Taylor had 17 touches for 85 yards (10 carries, 58 yards; seven catches, 27 yards).
  • Wide receiver Alec Pierce played a career high 62 snaps in Week 7.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu

» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Shaquille Leonard

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann

» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II

» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

  • For the second time in seven games this season, the Colts' defense did not allow a touchdown in Week 7 against the Titans. The Colts' defense also accomplished that feat in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.
  • Defensive tackle Grover Stewart's 12 tackles against the Titans were a new career high, and were the most by a Colts defensive tackle in a single game since at least 1994.
  • Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue recorded a sack, bringing his season total to 3 1/2 through seven games.
  • Cornerback Kenny Moore II added a sack, too, his first of the season and eighth since 2018, which is second among cornerbacks in that span.
  • With seven tackles, linebacker Zaire Franklin now has 72 on the season, third-most in the NFL behind the Bears' Roquan Smith (78) and the Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks (73).

SPECIALISTS

» P: Matt Haack

» PK: Chase McLaughlin

» H: Matt Haack

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

» PR: Nyheim Hines

  • Nyheim Hines had punt returns of 11, 12 and 24 yards; those 47 punt return yards were the third-most he's had in a game in his career.
  • Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on a 50-yard field goal. It was his fourth from at least 50 yards this season and tied a career high for 50+ yard field goals made through just six games with the Colts in 2022.
  • Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (22), Ben Banogu (17), Tony Brown (17), Nick Cross (17), Grant Stuard (16).

