Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts on Sunday morning announced x inactive players for their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium:
- RB Nyheim Hines (concussion)
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
- LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back)
- QB Nick Foles
- C Wesley French
- DT Eric Johnson II
For the first time in 2022, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is active. Both safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and cornerback Tony Brown (concussion) are active after being listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report.