Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

For the first time in 2022, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is active, while four players will not play on Sunday due to injury. 

Oct 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor

The Colts on Sunday morning announced x inactive players for their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium:

  • RB Nyheim Hines (concussion)
  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
  • LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back)
  • QB Nick Foles
  • C Wesley French
  • DT Eric Johnson II

For the first time in 2022, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is active. Both safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and cornerback Tony Brown (concussion) are active after being listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report.

