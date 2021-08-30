Colts Place Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal, Carson Wentz On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today placed center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colts Activate Quenton Nelson Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place Sam Tevi on Injured Reserve
The Indianapolis Colts today activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed tackle Sam Tevi on the Injured Reserve list.
Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers
Warring was the 86th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Colts Place Guard Quenton Nelson On Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Indianapolis Colts today placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert
The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert
The Colts made three roster moves before Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park.
Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players
Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.
Colts Sign Linebacker Curtis Bolton, Waive Tackle Jake Benzinger
The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger.
Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension
The Colts announced a contract extension for the two-time first-team All Pro linebacker on Sunday.