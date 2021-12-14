Colts Activate Ryan Kelly From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Indianapolis - The Indianapolis Colts today activated center Ryan Kelly from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colts Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad, Release WR Isaiah McKoy From Practice Squad
Morgan was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the New York Jets.
Colts Activate S-Khari Willis From Injured Reserve List, Waive S-Josh Jones, Place C-Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Khari Willis from the Injured Reserve list and waived safety Josh Jones. The team also placed center Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colts Sign WR Isaiah McKoy To Practice Squad, Release WR Tarik Black From Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.
Colts Sign Anthony Chesley, Brian Poole To Practice Squad, Release BoPete Keyes From Practice Squad
The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerbacks Anthony Chesley and Brian Poole to the practice squad and released cornerback BoPete Keyes from the practice squad.
Colts Activate Jahleel Addae To 53-Man Roster, Waive Anthony Chesley
The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley.
Colts Sign CB BoPete Keyes To The Practice Squad
The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.
Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Injured Reserve, Waive CB BoPete Keyes, Elevate S Jahleel Addae To Active Roster From Practice Squad
Carrie intercepted two passes with the Colts in 2020 and has appeared in three games this season.
Colts Place S Khari Willis On Injured Reserve, Activate WR Dezmon Patmon From Injured Reserve, Elevate S Jahleel Addae To Active Roster From Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster moves ahead of Thursday night's game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley To Practice Squad
The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Brett Hundley to the practice squad
Colts Elevate S Josh Jones, RB Deon Jackson To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Place DE Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve, Release QB Brett Hundley
Jones, a 2017 second round pick, was signed to the Colts practice squad on Oct. 20.
Colts Activate DE Dayo Odeyingbo From Non-Football Injury List, Activate LB Jordan Glasgow From Injured Reserve, Waive RB Jordan Wilkins, DT Khalil Davis
The Colts also elevated running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.