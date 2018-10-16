Roster Moves: Colts Sign Free Agent WR Dontrelle Inman; Place WR Marcus Johnson On IR

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and placed wide receiver Marcus Johnson on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed cornerback D.J. Killings to the practice squad.

Inman, 6-3, 205 pounds, has played in 49 career NFL games (30 starts) in his time with the Chicago Bears (2017) and Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (2014-17) and has totaled 130 receptions for 1,797 yards and eight touchdowns. He played two seasons (2012-13) with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and caught 100 passes for 1,542 yards and 11 touchdowns. Inman won a Grey Cup championship in 2012. He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on July 26, 2011.

In 2017, Inman saw action in eight games (seven starts) for the Bears and caught 23 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on October 25, 2017. Prior to being traded, he played in four games and caught two passes for nine yards in Los Angeles. Inman started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2016 and tallied career highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (810) and receiving touchdowns (four). In 2015, he appeared in 14 games (seven starts) and compiled 35 receptions for 486 yards and three touchdowns. Inman saw action in seven games in 2014 and caught 12 passes for 158 yards. He caught 50 passes for 739 yards and six touchdowns for the Argonauts in 2013. Inman hauled in 50 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns for Toronto in 2012.

Johnson, 6-1, 204 pounds, was acquired by the Colts in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks on September 1, 2018. He was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 14, 2018. Johnson has played in 15 career NFL games in his time with the Colts (2018) and Eagles (2016-17) and has caught 11 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. In 2018, he saw action in five games for Indianapolis and caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.