Roster Moves: Colts Sign Free Agent WR Dontrelle Inman; Place WR Marcus Johnson On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of free agent wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, and placed wide receiver Marcus Johnson on injured reserve.

Oct 16, 2018 at 09:29 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2017-inman-td-bears-ap
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (17) makes a touchdown reception against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Greg Mabin (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and placed wide receiver Marcus Johnson on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed cornerback D.J. Killings to the practice squad.

Inman, 6-3, 205 pounds, has played in 49 career NFL games (30 starts) in his time with the Chicago Bears (2017) and Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (2014-17) and has totaled 130 receptions for 1,797 yards and eight touchdowns. He played two seasons (2012-13) with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and caught 100 passes for 1,542 yards and 11 touchdowns. Inman won a Grey Cup championship in 2012. He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on July 26, 2011.

In 2017, Inman saw action in eight games (seven starts) for the Bears and caught 23 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on October 25, 2017. Prior to being traded, he played in four games and caught two passes for nine yards in Los Angeles. Inman started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2016 and tallied career highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (810) and receiving touchdowns (four). In 2015, he appeared in 14 games (seven starts) and compiled 35 receptions for 486 yards and three touchdowns. Inman saw action in seven games in 2014 and caught 12 passes for 158 yards. He caught 50 passes for 739 yards and six touchdowns for the Argonauts in 2013. Inman hauled in 50 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns for Toronto in 2012.

Johnson, 6-1, 204 pounds, was acquired by the Colts in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks on September 1, 2018. He was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 14, 2018. Johnson has played in 15 career NFL games in his time with the Colts (2018) and Eagles (2016-17) and has caught 11 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. In 2018, he saw action in five games for Indianapolis and caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Killings, 6-0, 185 pounds, participated in the Philadelphia Eagles' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 6. In 2017, he spent the final 13 weeks of the regular season and the entire postseason on the Eagles' practice squad. Killings participated in the New England Patriots' 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 13. He originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017. Collegiately, Killings played in 34 games at the University of Central Florida and totaled 99 tackles (70 solo), 1.0 sack, 17 passes defensed, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Edge Rusher

If the Colts look to bolster their pass rush with an early draft pick, who may be available on Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Which interior linemen are available in next week's NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Offensive Line

Who's available among guards and centers with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 19

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Offensive Tackles

If the Colts look to draft a tackle later this month, they'll have a deep, talented pool of players from which to choose. 
news

In Case You Missed It: April 9-15

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Tight Ends

The 2021 class of tight ends is headlined by a generational talent in Florida's Kyle Pitts. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2021 will bring yet another loaded wide receiver draft class to the NFL. Here are some of the names you should know ahead of this year's NFL Draft. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Running Backs

The Colts have six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, beginning with the 21st overall selection. Could another running back join a loaded backfield this year?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 12

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

In Case You Missed It: April 2-8

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

2021 NFL Draft: Notable Players Picked With Colts' Selections, from Randy Moss to Lynn Swann to Tyreek Hill

The Colts have six selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Who are some of the best players who've been drafted with those picks in the past?

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising