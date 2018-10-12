Roster Moves: Colts Elevate TE Mo Alie-Cox; Place S Matthias Farley On Injured Reserve

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today elevated tight end Mo Alie-Cox to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed safety Matthias Farley on the Injured Reserve list.

Alie-Cox, 6-5, 267 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 4 vs. Houston and caught one pass for 17 yards. Alie-Cox spent the first three weeks of the 2018 season on the team's practice squad. In 2017, he spent the final 13 weeks of the season on Indianapolis' practice squad. Alie-Cox originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 21, 2017.