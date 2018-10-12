Roster Moves: Colts Elevate TE Mo Alie-Cox; Place S Matthias Farley On Injured Reserve

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today elevated tight end Mo Alie-Cox to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed safety Matthias Farley on the Injured Reserve list.
Alie-Cox, 6-5, 267 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 4 vs. Houston and caught one pass for 17 yards. Alie-Cox spent the first three weeks of the 2018 season on the team's practice squad. In 2017, he spent the final 13 weeks of the season on Indianapolis' practice squad. Alie-Cox originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 21, 2017.
Farley, 5-11, 209 pounds, was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Arizona) on September 4, 2016. He has played in 37 career games (16 starts) with Indianapolis and has tallied 116 tackles (72 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 12 special teams stops. Farley saw action in all five games (one start) this season and registered 17 tackles (10 solo), four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two special teams stops.