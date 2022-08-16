Colts Release WR Isaiah Ford, Waive T Brandon Kemp, CB Alexander Myres, WR Michael Young Jr. In First Roster Cuts Of Training Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts released wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waived tackle Brandon Kemp, cornerback Alexander Myers and wide receiver Michael Young Jr. ahead of the NFL's first mandated roster cut-down deadline of training camp on Tuesday.
The Colts' active roster is now at 86 players; the team has an exemption to carry safety Marcel Dabo as an extra player on the active roster, as he signed with the team through the NFL's International Pathway Program. Dabo will not count toward the active roster or practice squad limit for the next two years.
The Colts released offensive lineman Jason Spriggs last week.
The Colts will cut five more players from their active roster by next Tuesday's deadline; final roster cuts are due by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30.