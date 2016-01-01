Roosevelt Potts On Football, Family, And Being Honored As A Horseshoe Legend

"It changes to being patient, to learning about what they're doing, it's family stuff. You turn into a dad, you turn into a husband. Before that, wherever you say you have to go, it was legit. It was out of the question. You had to go, there was no stopping you. But when that's over with, you can't overpower your family. You have to go with the flow."

For Potts, going with the flow has meant going on recruiting trips with his son, R.J., a safety for Fishers High School and one of the state's top college prospects. In recent years, it's gone from R.J. Potts being Roosevelt Potts' son to Roosevelt Potts being R.J. Potts' dad. And Roosevelt couldn't be happier about it.

"I'm glad. The script's been flipped. I'm going to all these different colleges with him and I'm kind of reliving my thing, but I didn't have a father to go with me on my trip. So, I'm glad I'm there because I can give him a heads up on how things turn out."

Like many players, Potts says it took time to find himself again after football.

"It took about eight years before I was able to come back and face it. Football is like this, you're so excited when they draft you. You're so happy when you leave. You're also happy when you come back."

And one of the ways he rediscovered himself is by giving back with his former team.

"I'm having a great time with it. It makes you feel like you're somebody again, like you're part of something still after you helped build it. It's really inspiring when they call you up and say, 'Hey, I need you to do this.' You're still important. I get a chance to do that a lot. And the more I've been doing it, it brought me back to a point where that's what I need to be doing."

And now, he gets to do it as a legend.

"I had to look up the word legend. And it was a person that did extraordinary things. And an accomplishment that would be talked about for the rest of their life. So, I think to me, I've finally made it. And I'm going to enjoy it."*