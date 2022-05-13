Colts Rookie Minicamp Notebook: What We Learned About Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann, Nick Cross on Day 1 In Indianapolis

Who's here: All eight of the Colts' 2022 draft picks, plus 22 undrafted free agents and 27 players brought in on a tryout basis. The Colts practiced Friday and will hold another practice on Saturday to conclude rookie minicamp.

What the Colts are looking for: "We don't throw too much at them but just want to make sure, hey, can you handle it mentally and still play fast and get out here and show some consistency," head coach Frank Reich said. "We realize everybody's gonna make mistakes, everybody's learning and that's fine. But then you're always looking for athletic movement — all the stuff we saw on tape and studied, you want to see that at work out here."

Wide receiver Alec Pierce made a handful of catches before leaving practice early due to "a little bit of dehydration," Reich said.

Tight end Jelani Woods and safety Nick Cross both said their goal is to build foundational knowledge of the offense/defense ahead of OTAs, which start May 23.

Left tackle update: Third-round pick (No. 77 overall) Bernhard Raimann will get an opportunity to compete at left tackle in the coming weeks and months, with veteran Matt Pryor getting the first opportunity to start there during OTAs/minicamp/training camp.

"I'm going to prepare as if I was a starter every single day," Raimann said. "I'm going to keep improving, I'm not perfect by any means but I'm gonna get better every single day. I'm going to work on myself and I think that's all I can do, work my butt off and come in here and grind every day."