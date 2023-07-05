Colts Reunion Podcast: Anthony Castonzo remembers how facing Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis accelerated his transition to NFL

Colts position reset: Special teams
The Colts added Matt Gay in free agency and are on track to get Rigoberto Sanchez back at punter for the 2023 season.
Colts position reset: Safeties
Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety was an intriguing development to come out of the Colts' offseason program.
Colts Reunion Podcast: Adam Vinatieri on how stint in NFL Europe sparked his legendary career
Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Colts announce football operations moves
The Colts on Wednesday announced several promotions within the team's football operations department.
Colts position reset: Cornerbacks
The Colts' cornerback room is setting up to be one of the most competitive position groups during training camp – and into the regular season – this year.
Colts position reset: Linebackers
Zaire Franklin set a franchise record with 166 tackles in 2022, while the status of Shaquille Leonard will be an important storyline during training camp.
Colts position reset: Defensive line
The Colts added depth to Nate Ollie's defensive line room through free agency and the NFL Draft earlier this year.
'Colts Flex Plans' Now Available for 2023 Home Games
Indianapolis Colts fans will be able to handpick a package of 2023 games at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts position reset: Offensive line
New offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s influence was already felt by the Colts' O-line during the offseason program.
Colts position reset: Tight ends
One of the Colts' most competitive position groups is setting up to be a fascinating watch during training camp next month.