Colts Sign All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Contract Extension

The Colts signed three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension on Saturday.

Sep 10, 2022 at 11:08 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

q_nelson-extension-1920x1080

The Colts and left guard Quenton Nelson agreed to a contract extension on Saturday, keeping the three-time first team All-Pro in Indianapolis for the long term.

In earning first-team AP All Pro honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020, Nelson became only the fifth player in the last 50 years to be named a first team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in the NFL (joining Earl Campbell, Keith Jackson, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor).

Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors in 2021. He was voted as the 28th-best player in the NFL for the 2022 season by fellow players around the league.

The mauling Nelson also was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, becoming the second player in Colts history to earn Pro Bowl nods in each of his first four seasons (fullback Alan Ameche also did so from 1955-1958).

"Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is," head coach Frank Reich said. "I think that's what takes his game over the top. He's a physically dominant player, but it's his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level. During the game, he's one of those guys where if he says, 'Hey, here's what I'm seeing and feeling,' like over the years, you go back and look at the tape and he's always right as far as what he's seeing and feeling. So, you trust him."

Nelson is the sixth member of the Colts' 2018 draft class to sign a contract extension, following right tackle Braden Smith, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, running back Nyheim Hines, linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.

Since the start of the 2018 season, only three other guards have allowed fewer sacks than Nelson (five), while he's one of eight guards in that span to have a PFF pass block grade over 80. The Colts are tied for having the fewest sacks allowed (103) in the NFL since Nelson's debut in 2018.

And from 2018-2021, only two guards earned a higher PFF run blocking grade than Nelson (87.8); the Colts have had three 1,000-yard rushers behind Nelson (Marlon Mack in 2019; Jonathan Taylor in 2020 and 2021).

But Nelson's impact on the Colts goes well beyond his statistics and accolades. The two-time team captain is one of the key players in setting the tone for what the Colts' offense has wanted to be since he arrived in 2018.

"Quenton, he is a generational player that – I'm sorry, I see (John) Hannah and I see him of the last hundred years. I mean that's how good Quenton is," Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in 2021. "As far as leadership and the type of team guy he is, it's off the charts. He is why the Colts are a physical team. When you're coming to play us, you are coming to play the Big Q and he is the guy that represents us out there and everyone on this roster knows."

Related Content

news

Colts Elevate CB Tony Brown To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Saturday.

news

Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign G Arlington Hambright, LB Segun Olubi To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

news

Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly, Place S Trevor Denbow On Injured Reserve, Sign CB Tony Brown To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Claim T Luke Tenuta Off Waivers From Buffalo Bills, Release CB Tony Brown

Tenuta was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2022 Season

Here's how the roster breaks down.

news

Colts Announce Final 2022 Roster Cuts

The Colts made 28 roster moves to reach the NFL's mandated 53-man roster limit on Tuesday.

news

Colts Acquire LB Grant Stuard In Trade With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stuard was the No. 259 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and played in all 17 regular season games and two playoff games for the Buccaneers as a rookie.

news

Colts Sign P Matt Haack, Waive K Jake Verity

Haack has punted for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in his five-year career.

news

Colts Waive C Alex Mollette, RB CJ Verdell

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising