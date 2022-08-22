Colts Left Guard Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 28 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

For the third consecutive year, Quenton Nelson was recognized by his peers as being among the very best players in the NFL.

The Colts left guard checked in at No. 28 in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022. Nelson previously ranked No. 33 in 2021 and No. 26 in 2020.

Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors and a spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021; he became only the second player in Colts history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons (fullback Alan Ameche is the other).

Behind Nelson's blend of top-level physicality and technique, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021.

Nelson also became only the fifth player in the last 50 years to be named a first team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons (2018-2020) in the NFL (joining Earl Campbell, Keith Jackson, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor). He was named a second-team AP All-Pro in 2021.