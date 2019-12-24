Pierre Desir, Braden Smith, Anthony Walker All Earn Spot On Pro Football Focus' 'NFL Team Of The Week'

Nyheim Hines

As of the time of this article's publication, PFF had yet to place any special teams players on their Week 16 Team of the Week, but Hines far and away has the best kick return grade of the week. He returned three punt returns for 195 yards (65.0 avg.) and two touchdowns (84 and 71 yards). His first return went for 40 yards, but he was caught from behind while continuing to make players miss down the field. He would not be caught on his last two returns, however, setting new single-game franchise records for punt return touchdowns and yards and compiling the fourth-most punt return yards in a game in NFL history.