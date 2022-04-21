Former Colts QB Philip Rivers To Be Inducted Into Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame

Rivers starred in the 2004 Senior Bowl before beginning his 17-year career spent with the Chargers (2004-2019) and Colts (2020). 

Apr 21, 2022 at 02:01 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

philip

Philip Rivers will be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame this summer, the longtime collegiate showcase announced on Thursday. Rivers will be joined by Kevin Faulk, Von Miller Dak Prescott and Patrick Willis as the newest members of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame on June 26 in Clear Point, Ala.

Rivers participated in the 2004 Senior Bowl after finishing his collegiate career at N.C. State. While in Mobile, Rivers was coached by the coaching staff of the San Diego Chargers, who a few months later would acquire him in a draft-day swap with the New York Giants in exchange for quarterback Eli Manning.

Rivers was named the 2004 Senior Bowl MVP.

"My Senior Bowl experience in 2004 was awesome," Rivers said. "I remember the week like it was yesterday. It just so happened that the Chargers' coaching staff was coaching the team I was on, and I think that was huge for me in the draft process, to say the least. I felt like they already had an interest in me but getting to be on that team with those coaches, them being able to see me work day-to-day, being in the huddle and in the meeting room was a huge benefit to me. They were able to feel confident and ultimately made that trade to have me become a Charger and be a Charger for 16 years.

"The game itself was a blast – we had a heck of a team. I had a lot of teammates that I ended up following and keeping up with because I played with them in that game. It is ironic now that I am back here in Mobile and Baldwin County – Saint Michael, the high school I coach for, plays in the same stadium in Fairhope where we practiced during Senior Bowl week. It was a special week – I remember winning the MVP and enjoying that time with my wife. I am very excited to go into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, and this is a heck of a class with a lot of guys I've competed against over the years, so this is certainly an honor I'm thankful for."

This is the second straight year a former Colts player will be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, after wide receiver (and current wide receivers coach) Reggie Wayne earned the honor in 2021.

Related Content

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Pre-Draft Press Conference Friday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Inside What The Early Stages Of The Colts' Offseason Program Look Like For Matt Ryan, Frank Reich

Phase One of the Colts' offseason program began this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center with quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Frank Reich breaking ground on a foundation for the Colts' offense in 2022.

news

Ryan Kelly, Colts Begin Offseason Program With Sense Of Urgency

Kelly sat down with the Official Colts Podcast crew on Tuesday to discuss the team's mentality upon re-convening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the start of the offseason program this week.

news

Why Stephon Gilmore Saw Colts As 'Right Fit' In Free Agency

Gilmore, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, carefully evaluated his options in free agency before landing with the Colts on Monday.

news

Opportunity To Work With Gus Bradley, Coach Players Again Drew John Fox To Colts

John Fox spent the last few years as an analyst for ESPN, but is excited to coach players again and work with the Colts' defensive staff.

news

Colts Hire Brent Jackson, Jamel Mutunga As Inaugural Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship earlier this year to afford diverse and talented football coaches

news

Why The Colts' Trade For Matt Ryan Took More Than Just Good Fortune

The Colts may have been lucky that Matt Ryan became available, but trading for him was hardly the sole product of good fortune.

news

New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Colts fans can choose from additional available seats in Lucas Oil Stadium to become 2022 Season Ticket Members

news

Women's History Month Spotlight: How The Irsay Family Is Thinking About The Past, Present And Future Of Women In Football

As the Colts look toward the future, they don't want to just hire more women – they want to create an environment that supports them.

news

Colts NFL Annual Meeting Notebook: What's Next At Wide Receiver And Tight End, Plans For Nyheim Hines And Excitement For Yannick Ngakoue

Over the last few days in Palm Beach, we learned plenty about the direction the Colts may take in 2022, both in the short and long term.

news

Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On How Hiring Reggie Wayne And Trading For Matt Ryan Fit 'All Chips In' Mentality

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay discussed a wide range of topics in a sit-down interview with Colts.com Tuesday in Palm Beach during the NFL Annual Meeting.

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising