Former Colts QB Philip Rivers To Be Inducted Into Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame

Philip Rivers will be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame this summer, the longtime collegiate showcase announced on Thursday. Rivers will be joined by Kevin Faulk, Von Miller Dak Prescott and Patrick Willis as the newest members of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame on June 26 in Clear Point, Ala.

Rivers participated in the 2004 Senior Bowl after finishing his collegiate career at N.C. State. While in Mobile, Rivers was coached by the coaching staff of the San Diego Chargers, who a few months later would acquire him in a draft-day swap with the New York Giants in exchange for quarterback Eli Manning.

Rivers was named the 2004 Senior Bowl MVP.

"My Senior Bowl experience in 2004 was awesome," Rivers said. "I remember the week like it was yesterday. It just so happened that the Chargers' coaching staff was coaching the team I was on, and I think that was huge for me in the draft process, to say the least. I felt like they already had an interest in me but getting to be on that team with those coaches, them being able to see me work day-to-day, being in the huddle and in the meeting room was a huge benefit to me. They were able to feel confident and ultimately made that trade to have me become a Charger and be a Charger for 16 years.

"The game itself was a blast – we had a heck of a team. I had a lot of teammates that I ended up following and keeping up with because I played with them in that game. It is ironic now that I am back here in Mobile and Baldwin County – Saint Michael, the high school I coach for, plays in the same stadium in Fairhope where we practiced during Senior Bowl week. It was a special week – I remember winning the MVP and enjoying that time with my wife. I am very excited to go into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, and this is a heck of a class with a lot of guys I've competed against over the years, so this is certainly an honor I'm thankful for."