Philip Rivers, Norv Turner Praise Shane Steichen, Colts Pairing: 'The Colts Got A Heck Of A Coach And Person'

Philip Rivers made three consecutive Pro Bowls, from 2016-2018, with Shane Steichen as his quarterbacks coach. The two stayed close after Rivers moved on from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Colts in 2020, and Steichen to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 as offensive coordinator.

On Tuesday, Rivers offered a glowing review of his former quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator with the Chargers.

"Super fired up for Shane," Rivers said. "I loved the time we had together with the Chargers. I've stayed in touch with him over the last few years. It was just a matter of time before he got the opportunity to be a head coach. His offensive mind and feel for calling a game is elite. He has great passion for the game and love for the players. The Colts got a heck of a coach and person."

Before Steichen worked directly with Rivers, he got his first opportunity in the NFL as a defensive assistant with the Chargers in 2011. He was hired by head coach Norv Turner, who after leaving San Diego brought Steichen with him to Cleveland in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach with the Browns. Steichen has cited Turner as one of his biggest coaching influences.