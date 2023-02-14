5 Things To Know About New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

3. Rivers and Steichen have a close relationship.

Rivers and Steichen speak regularly, per Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr, and do so in a similar way to when they were a quarterback-coach pair with the Chargers.

"I'll call him after an Eagles win and I'll be like, Y'all ran this and this and this, and then he comes right back with, Well yeah, but then the defense did that and that," Rivers told Orr last year. "We're speaking the same language. It's the offense we ran, and of course it grows with the personnel you have, but I can visualize it as he's talking to me on the phone."

Rivers and Steichen see the game the same way, with an emphasis on flexibility to take advantage of players and matchups instead of being stuck on specific plays.

"In a meeting with Shane, it was never just [what we saw]," Rivers told Orr. "It was a combination of the coverages and the dudes we're watching. Like, yeah I know they're playing Cover 3 but this corner likes to do that and we can get him if we call this.

"Some coaches are going to say, Well, these plays aren't good against Cover 3. Well," Rivers says, "it might be against that corner."

That relationship produced some of the most productive years of the late stages of Rivers' career. From 2016-2019, with Steichen as his quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator, Rivers averaged 4,456 yards and 29 touchdowns per season with a passer rating of 94.1.

4. Steichen cut his teeth under Norv Turner.

Steichen was given his first opportunity in the NFL by Turner, who brought him on as a defensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers in 2011. Turner, the longtime Chargers head coach, took Steichen with him as an offensive quality control coach when he was hired as the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in 2013.

Something that stuck with Steichen from his formative coaching days with Turner was watching how the well-respected offensive mind rarely looked at his play call sheet during games. Turner once told John Madden (via The Athletic) that if he has to look at his sheet during a game, it means "we're probably not doing very good."

It's a lesson Steichen took to heart: If you prepare properly, you already know what the answers are to the problems a defense can present – and you don't have to bury your head in a call sheet to find them.

"You have a pretty good idea what you have and what you like and what you practice and what you want to do," Turner told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. "So a lot of times — and that's what Shane talks about — a lot times you don't look at your play call. You know what you want to run and it's in your mind and you don't have to read it off a card. It's something that you've gone through so many times. It's branded in your brain and you just call it."

As Berman wrote: "when Steichen doesn't need to glance at his sheet as the offense accumulates points, it's a nod to Turner's influence."

But Turner is hardly Steichen's only coaching influence. Other coaches he's worked for or worked with over his career:

2011-2012 (Chargers - defensive assistant): Norv Turner (longtime head coach & offensive coordinator) Joe Barry (current Packers defensive coordinator), Rich Bisaccia (current Packers special teams coordinator), Steve Wilks (current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator), John Pagano (former Chargers defensive coordinator & Chuck Pagano's younger brother), Jason Michael (current Philadelphia Eagles tight ends coach & former Colts tight ends coach), Ron Meeks (former Colts defensive coordinator)

2013 (Browns - offensive quality control): Joe Cullen (current Chiefs defensive line coach), Scott Turner (former Commanders offensive coordinator & current Raiders pass game coordinator)

2014-2015 (Chargers - offensive quality control): Frank Reich (former Colts head coach & current Panthers head coach), Mike Nolan (former 49ers head coach)

2016-2020 (Chargers - quarterbacks & offensive coordinator): Ken Whisenhunt (former Cardinals & Titans head coach), Anthony Lynn (former Chargers head coach & current 49ers assistant head coach/running backs), Gus Bradley (current Colts defensive coordinator), Richard Smith (current Colts linebackers coach), Ron Milus (current Colts defensive backs coach), Pep Hamilton (former Colts offensive coordinator), Nick Sirianni (current Eagles head coach & former Colts offensive coordinator)

2021-2022 (Eagles - offensive coordinator): Nick Sirianni (current Eagles head coach & former Colts offensive coordinator), Jonathan Gannon (current Eagles defensive coordinator & former Colts defensive backs coach), Jeff Stoutland (longtime Eagles offensive line coach/run game coordinator)

5. Steichen was a quarterback before starting his coaching career.

Steichen appeared in 23 games as a quarterback for UNLV from 2003-2006, throwing for 2,755 yards with 22 touchdowns. He starred at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, Calif., where he and former Colts wide receiver Austin Collie teamed up to lead their team to a conference sectional title in 2002.

"I definitely think his approach to the game, I can tell you, it's similar to the likes of Peyton Manning," Collie told Sports Illustrated. "Only because they both have a very unique passion for football. More unique than we've seen from other guys. From Day 1, I knew he was going to be someone in football. He has an understanding of the game that not many people have."