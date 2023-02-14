Shane Steichen's Coaching Resume: From Philip Rivers, Chargers To Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Shane Steichen brings 12 years of coaching experience to the Colts as the team's new head coach. 

Feb 14, 2023 at 09:12 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Shane Steichen2

Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2022): Offensive Coordinator

  • Called plays for NFL's No. 3 scoring offense in 2022
  • Helped develop Jalen Hurts into one of NFL's top quarterbacks
  • Coordinated an offense with two 1,000-yard receivers (Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown) and a 1,200-yard rusher (Miles Sanders)

Los Angeles Chargers (2020): Offensive coordinator

  • Guided Justin Herbert to rookie records for completions (396) and passing touchdowns (31)
  • Chargers had fourth-fewest turnovers in NFL
  • Wide receiver Keenan Allen reached Pro Bowl with 100 catches, 992 yards and 8 TDs

Los Angeles Chargers (2016-2019): Quarterbacks coach

  • Coached Philip Rivers to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2016-2018)
  • Also served as interim offensive coordinator during second half of 2019 season

San Diego Chargers (2014-2015): Offensive quality control coach

  • Primarily worked with wide receivers
  • Coached three receivers to each have 50+ receptions in 2014 (Keenan Allen, Eddie Royal, Malcom Floyd)

Cleveland Browns (2013): Offensive quality control coach

  • Worked primarily with quarterbacks
  • Helped Cleveland become sixth team in NFL history to have three quarterbacks throw for 300+ yards in single games (Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden)

San Diego Chargers (2011-2012): Defensive assistant

  • Hired to first NFL job by longtime head coach Norv Turner

Louisville Cardinals (2010): Offensive assistant

  • First full-time coaching job

As a player (2003-2006): Quarterback, University of Nevada-Las Vegas

  • Appeared in 23 games, threw for 2,755 yards and 22 touchdowns
  • Also worked as a student assistant (2007) and offensive graduate assistant (2008-2009)

---

