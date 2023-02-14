Shane Steichen's Coaching Resume: From Philip Rivers, Chargers To Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2022): Offensive Coordinator
- Called plays for NFL's No. 3 scoring offense in 2022
- Helped develop Jalen Hurts into one of NFL's top quarterbacks
- Coordinated an offense with two 1,000-yard receivers (Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown) and a 1,200-yard rusher (Miles Sanders)
Los Angeles Chargers (2020): Offensive coordinator
- Guided Justin Herbert to rookie records for completions (396) and passing touchdowns (31)
- Chargers had fourth-fewest turnovers in NFL
- Wide receiver Keenan Allen reached Pro Bowl with 100 catches, 992 yards and 8 TDs
Los Angeles Chargers (2016-2019): Quarterbacks coach
- Coached Philip Rivers to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2016-2018)
- Also served as interim offensive coordinator during second half of 2019 season
San Diego Chargers (2014-2015): Offensive quality control coach
- Primarily worked with wide receivers
- Coached three receivers to each have 50+ receptions in 2014 (Keenan Allen, Eddie Royal, Malcom Floyd)
Cleveland Browns (2013): Offensive quality control coach
- Worked primarily with quarterbacks
- Helped Cleveland become sixth team in NFL history to have three quarterbacks throw for 300+ yards in single games (Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden)
San Diego Chargers (2011-2012): Defensive assistant
- Hired to first NFL job by longtime head coach Norv Turner
Louisville Cardinals (2010): Offensive assistant
- First full-time coaching job
As a player (2003-2006): Quarterback, University of Nevada-Las Vegas
- Appeared in 23 games, threw for 2,755 yards and 22 touchdowns
- Also worked as a student assistant (2007) and offensive graduate assistant (2008-2009)
---
