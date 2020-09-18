2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to open up Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2020 season.

After a disappointing road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to open up the season, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) Sunday in their 2020 home opener.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts were able to get off to a fast start in last Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars, but ultimately were unable to consistently capitalize in the red zone on offense, and at times allowed second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II to move up and down the field with relative ease on defense, in their 27-20 season-opening loss.

The Vikings, meanwhile, also fell in divisional play to open their season, allowing 522 total yards to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in their 43-34 Week 1 loss.