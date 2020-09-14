Untimely Miscues Cost Colts In Season-Opening Loss To Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts came out on fire Sunday in their 2020 season opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a mixture of untimely penalties, turnovers and defensive miscues would ultimately prove the difference in their 27-20 loss.

Sep 13, 2020 at 08:20 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven plays, 63 yards, three minutes and 18 seconds.

The Indianapolis Colts' first offensive drive of the 2020 season, which ended with a Nyheim Hines 12-yard touchdown run, was almost too easy.

"It felt like, almost, we were moving the ball at will," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "It felt like we couldn't be stopped."

When the Colts' defense forced a Jaguars punt on their opening drive, the Indy offense went right back to work, getting to the Jacksonville 12-yard line. On 2nd and 10, Philip Rivers, making his debut with the Colts after spending the first 16 seasons of his illustrious career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, found wide receiver Zach Pascal to his left for a gain of six, setting up 3rd and 4 from the 6-yard line.

But Rivers really wanted to get the ball to Jack Doyle on the play, and he quickly realized the veteran tight end would've easily gotten into the end zone, which would've given the Colts a commanding 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Instead, on 3rd and 4, Hines earned three yards on a run up the middle, setting up 4th and 1 from the Jacksonville 3-yard line. Going off both the analytics and his gut feeling, Reich decided to go for it, calling one of his favorite run plays for Hines behind All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson.

But defensive tackle Abry Jones and safety Josh Jones would have other plans, stuffing the third-year Colts back for no gain on the play and forcing the turnover on downs.

Whatever momentum the Colts had built to that point had suddenly transferred to the other sideline. The Jaguars started to make plays on their end, and the Colts at times couldn't get out of their own way.

A series of miscues in all three phases from there would eventually lead to Indy's 27-20 season-opening loss Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The Colts are still in search of their first Week 1 victory since 2013, their first season-opening road victory since 2006 and their first road victory in Jacksonville since 2014.

"Obviously, (it was) a disappointing loss," Reich said after the game. "You have to get your team ready to play and ready to execute. We didn't get that done today. The way we came out and went right down the field, I thought it was going to be a good day. It's a 60-minute game and we just didn't get that done."

Sunday's loss for the Colts (0-1) is one of those games in which the stat sheet doesn't tell the whole story. Indy didn't punt once all day, outgained its AFC South Division rival Jacksonville (1-0) 445 to 241 in total yardage and won the time-of-possession battle 33:23 to 26:37.

Offensively, it was penalties and turnovers that would help close that gap, however.

A prime example: the Colts went into halftime with a little bit of momentum after a 38-yard field goal from rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship gave them a 17-14 lead going into the break. The Colts' defense would force a three-and-out on the Jaguars' opening drive of the third quarter, and Rivers would lead the offense back deep into Jacksonville territory on their ensuing drive.

On 1st and 10 from the Jaguars' 12-yard-line, rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, in for starter Marlon Mack, who exited the game in the second quarter with an Achilles injury, ran up the middle for eight yards to the Jacksonville 4.

But an illegal formation penalty on the Colts would wipe that play out. Indy wouldn't sniff the end zone on that drive again.

Four plays later, Blankenship's 30-yard field goal attempt would bang off the left upright — no good.

Rivers would also toss two interceptions on the day, the second of which occurring at the 4:32 mark of the fourth quarter as the Colts were trying to mount a possible game-winning drive, down 24-20. Instead, the Jaguars would turn that interception by safety Andrew Wingard into a 46-yard Josh Lambo field goal to put them up by seven, 27-20, with 2:54 left in the game.

The Colts would get as close as the Jacksonville 26 on their final drive before turning the ball over on downs.

In all, the Colts were just 1-of-3 on fourth-down attempts and scored touchdowns on just 2-of-5 opportunities inside the red zone.

"Ultimately it came down to we turned it over and we had penalties in the red zone," said Rivers, who completed 36-of-46 passes for 363 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his Colts debut. "Twenty-seven first downs and 450 net yards, you'd usually feel pretty good about that, but if you kill yourself and turn it over, then you can be beat 27-20, whatever it ended up. I think that's what it was."

Unfortunately for the Colts, their defense wasn't able to consistently answer the call, either.

Second-year Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II was perfectly content taking advantage of an Indy defense willing to give up the shorter and more intermediate routes, finishing an extremely efficient 19-of-20 passing for 173 yards with three touchdowns to no interceptions.

Some communication miscues on the back end — a theme for the Indy defense down the stretch last season — didn't seem to help matters on a couple of the Jaguars' bigger passing plays.

"I'm frustrated because you know what type of team we are, you know what type of team we have, you know the type of players we have in this locker room," said linebacker Darius Leonard, who finished with a team-best nine tackles on the afternoon. "Like I said, it doesn't matter what you have on paper, you have to find a way to get the job done. I know especially defensively, we had too many miscues, too many mistakes."

The good news for the Colts? They can fly home tonight and immediately turn the page and focus on next week's home opener against the Minnesota Vikings, who fell to the Green Bay Packers, 43-34, today in their season opener.

"You can call us frustrated a little bit because we expected to win the game and in a lot of ways, probably should've, but shoot, we have a lot to be excited about," Rivers said. "We just have to put our head down and keep working, and we're in this thing for the long haul."

Game Photos: Colts At Jaguars

See all the action on the field as the Indianapolis Colts open their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20
news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Marlon Mack Injures Achilles; To Undergo Further Testing
news

Marlon Mack Injures Achilles; To Undergo Further Testing

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed that starting running back Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury Sunday in the Colts' 2020 season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.
Colts Open Season With 27-20 Loss To Jaguars
news

Colts Open Season With 27-20 Loss To Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), 27-20, in their 2020 season opener Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Check out the in-game updates and highlights from today's contest.
Colts Statement On National Anthem Demonstration
news

Colts Statement On National Anthem Demonstration

#INDvsJAX Inactives List (2020, Week 1)
news

#INDvsJAX Inactives List (2020, Week 1)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1

With a new quarterback running the show, some new weapons on offense and an up-and-coming defensive unit, the Indianapolis Colts head into Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with plenty of intrigue from a fantasy football perspective. Here's the Week 1 fantasy preview.
Colts Mailbag: Starting The Season Off Right, Edge Rusher Depth, Early Expectations For Michael Pittman Jr.
news

Colts Mailbag: Starting The Season Off Right, Edge Rusher Depth, Early Expectations For Michael Pittman Jr.

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about the roster depth, particularly along the defensive line, wide receiver Parris Campbell's potential role in the offense, how Jacob Eason was able to win the battle for the No. 3 quarterback job, early expectations for rookie Michael Pittman Jr. and much more.
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
news

Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Jaguars Before Sunday's Season Opener

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What did Reich have to say about this weeks practice, Philip Rivers' debut with Indy, the Jaguars' roster and more?
2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1

After one of the more unique offseasons in recent memory, the Indianapolis Colts are opening up the 2020 regular season Sunday when they travel to TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., to take on their AFC South Division rival Jaguars. Check out the official game preview.
Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable
news

Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that rookie safety Julian Blackmon is the only Colts player ruled out of Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Colts Thursday Notebook: Quenton Nelson Misses Practice; T.Y. Hilton Expects A 'Different' Colts Team On Sunday
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Quenton Nelson Misses Practice; T.Y. Hilton Expects A 'Different' Colts Team On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts today had their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? Here's today's Colts Notebook.

