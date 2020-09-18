2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 2

» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars.

» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played 19 snaps, all on special teams, in last Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Glasgow played six snaps on the kick return unit, five snaps each on the kickoff coverage and field goal/extra point block units and three snaps on the punt return unit, respectively.

» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars.

» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played five offensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars, all of which lined up as an inline tight end.

» Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver: Pittman Jr., the Colts' 2020 second-round (34th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, was targeted twice in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, catching both pass attempts for 10 yards. Pittman Jr. played 42 snaps in all, including 39 on offense — 35 lined up out wide and four lined up in the slot — and four snaps on the kick return unit.

» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played nine snaps, all on special teams, in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars. Rodgers lined up twice each with the kick and punt return units, and also had five snaps on the field goal/extra point block unit; he officially hauled in one punt, on which he called a fair catch.