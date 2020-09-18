2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 2

It’s time for the Week 2 version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster.

Sep 17, 2020 at 08:01 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

091320_ind-jax-blankenship-kick
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time for the Week 2 version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.

So, without further ado, here we go (snaps by position provided by Pro Football Focus):

» Julian Blackmon, safety: Blackmon, the Colts' 2020 third-round (85th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was ruled out of last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he works his way back from December knee surgery.

» Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker: Blankenship, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, connected on four of his five kick attempts in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars; he was 2-for-3 on field goals, with makes from 38 and 25 yards, respectively, and missing from 30 yards, while also connecting on both extra-point tries. Blankenship also had one kickoff for 63 yards early in the first quarter, which was returned just 11 yards to the Jacksonville 13.

» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars.

» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played 19 snaps, all on special teams, in last Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Glasgow played six snaps on the kick return unit, five snaps each on the kickoff coverage and field goal/extra point block units and three snaps on the punt return unit, respectively.

» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars.

» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played five offensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars, all of which lined up as an inline tight end.

» Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver: Pittman Jr., the Colts' 2020 second-round (34th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, was targeted twice in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, catching both pass attempts for 10 yards. Pittman Jr. played 42 snaps in all, including 39 on offense — 35 lined up out wide and four lined up in the slot — and four snaps on the kick return unit.

» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played nine snaps, all on special teams, in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars. Rodgers lined up twice each with the kick and punt return units, and also had five snaps on the field goal/extra point block unit; he officially hauled in one punt, on which he called a fair catch.

» Jonathan Taylor, running back: Taylor, the Colts' 2020 second-round (41st-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, finished with a team-high nine rushing attempts for 22 yards, as well as six receptions for 67 yards, in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars. Taylor's two biggest plays were through the air, on receptions of 35 and 17 yards, respectively. Taylor played 26 offensive snaps in all, including 24 in the backfield and two lined up in the slot.

» Noah Togiai, tight end: Togiai, who went undrafted this year and was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles by the Colts on Sept. 6, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars.

Advertising