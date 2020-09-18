Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Jack Doyle Ruled Out Sunday Against The Vikings; Five Colts Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sep 18, 2020 at 02:47 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

091820_whos_in_whos_out_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Five other Colts players — safety Julian Blackmon, defensive end Justin Houston, wide receiver Zach Pascal, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers — have been ruled questionable for the game.

Reich said safety Blackmon, who was inactive in last week's 2020 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he works his way back from December knee injury, was limited again in practice this week, but is "making good progress" and still has a shot at playing Sunday against the Vikings.

Pittman Jr., meanwhile, had an "incident" with his toe in Thursday's practice, Reich said; the team is using the next 48 hours to make a full evaluation on his status for Sunday.

Houston (calf), meanwhile, told reporters he thinks he should be good to go by Sunday.

RULED OUT

» Doyle (ankle/knee) initially appeared on the injury report on Wednesday, and has not participated in practice all week. The two-time Pro Bowler was never reported to have any injuries throughout the Colts' Week 1 contest last Sunday against the Jaguars, when he played 54 offensive snaps and finished with three receptions for 49 yards, including a career-best 28-yard reception from Philip Rivers on a 4th-and-1 play early in the third quarter. Doyle was one of two active tight ends in that game, joining Mo Alie-Cox, as the Colts currently have just three total tight ends on their active roster; veteran Trey Burton, who signed a one-year free agent deal with the team this offseason, entered the season on injured reserve with a calf injury, and the earliest he can return is Indy's Week 4 contest against the Chicago Bears, so the team early last week claimed undrafted rookie tight end Noah Togiai off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles, and he was inactive against the Jaguars. The Colts currently have two other tight ends — undrafted rookies Farrod Green and Charlie Taumoepeau — on their practice squad, if needed.

——————

QUESTIONABLE

» Blackmon entered training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list as he worked his way back from December knee surgery necessitated after suffering a torn ACL during his final collegiate game at Utah. A third-round pick of the Colts in this year's NFL Draft, Blackmon was able to be removed from NFI on Aug. 31 and make his practice debut that day, though defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said he'd be slowly brought into the mix at safety, and he's been a limited participant in practice the last two weeks, and he was inactive last Sunday in the Colts' 2020 opener against the Jaguars. If Blackmon is still unable to go this Sunday against the Vikings, the Colts have plenty of depth at the position behind starters Malik Hooker and Khari Willis, including George Odum and Tavon Wilson.

» Houston initially appeared on the injury report this week on Thursday, when he did not practice with a calf issue. The veteran edge rusher played 34 defensive snaps last Sunday in the Colts' 2020 opener against the Jaguars, finishing with two tackles (one for a loss) with his first sack of the season and a quarterback hit. If Houston is limited or can't play in this Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Vikings, look for Al-Quadin Muhammad or Ben Banogu to see added reps. The Colts also can utilize Tyquan Lewis off the edge if needed.

» Pascal initially appeared on the injury report this week on Wednesday, when he sat out with an ankle injury; he was able to be upgraded to limited status by Thursday's practice, and was a full participant on Friday. Pascal was never reported to have any injuries throughout the Colts' 2020 opener last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he played 46 snaps on offense and seven on special teams, and finished with two receptions for 18 yards. If Pascal is limited or unable to play this Sunday against the Vikings, look for added opportunities for Ashton Dulin, Daurice Fountain and, depending on his status, Michael Pittman Jr. at the wide receiver position. The Colts also have undrafted rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris on their practice squad, if needed.

» Pittman Jr. initially appeared on the injury report this week on Thursday, when he was limited with a toe issue; he did not practice on Friday. The Colts' 2020 second-round (34th-overall) pick made his NFL Debut last Sunday against the Jaguars, logging 39 offensive and three special teams snaps in all and finishing with two receptions for 10 yards. If Pittman Jr. is limited or unable to play this Sunday against the Vikings, look for added opportunities for Ashton Dulin and Daurice Fountain at the wide receiver position. The Colts also have undrafted rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris on their practice squad, if needed.

» Rodgers initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday, when he sat out practice with an ankle issue; he was a full participant on Friday. The Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick made his NFL Debut last Sunday against the Jaguars, logging nine snaps, all on special teams, lining up twice each with the kick and punt return units, and also playing five snaps on the field goal/extra point block unit; he officially hauled in one punt, on which he called a fair catch. If Rodgers is limited or can't play Sunday against the Vikings, look for Nyheim Hines, Ashton Dulin, Parris Campbell or T.J. Carrie to be among those getting the team's kick return opportunities.

———

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with the players' designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: DT/DE Denico Autry (rest); T Anthony Castonzo (rest); TE Jack Doyle (ankle/knee; out); WR T.Y. Hilton (rest); DE Justin Houston (calf; questionable); WR Michael Pittman Jr. (toe; questionable)

» Limited: S Julian Blackmon (knee; questionable)

» Full: S Malik Hooker (illness); WR Zach Pascal (ankle; questionable); CB Isaiah Rodgers (ankle; questionable)

Related Content

Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable
news

Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that rookie safety Julian Blackmon is the only Colts player ruled out of Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
UPDATED: Three Colts Ruled Out, Two Doubtful Sunday Against Jaguars
news

UPDATED: Three Colts Ruled Out, Two Doubtful Sunday Against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out three players — defensive end/tackle Denico Autry, running back Jordan Wilkins and cornerback Quincy Wilson — while two others — cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Khari Willis — are doubtful for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Denico Autry, Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson Ruled Out Against Panthers
news

Denico Autry, Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson Ruled Out Against Panthers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that defensive tackle/end Denico Autry and cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Quincy Wilson have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kenny Moore II Ruled Out Against Saints; T.Y. Hilton A Gametime Decision
news

Kenny Moore II Ruled Out Against Saints; T.Y. Hilton A Gametime Decision

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that cornerback Kenny Moore II is the only player ruled out of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints; wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, is a gametime decision, while cornerback Pierre Desir is also ruled questionable.
T.Y. Hilton, Kenny Moore II, Adam Vinatieri Ruled Out Against Buccaneers; Parris Campbell, Marlon Mack Expected To Play
news

T.Y. Hilton, Kenny Moore II, Adam Vinatieri Ruled Out Against Buccaneers; Parris Campbell, Marlon Mack Expected To Play

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that three players — wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Kenny Moore II and kicker Adam Vinatieri — have been ruled out for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Parris Campbell and running back Marlon Mack are expected to play, meanwhile.
T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack Ruled Out Sunday Against Titans; Four Questionable
news

T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack Ruled Out Sunday Against Titans; Four Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Four other Colts players, meanwhile, are questionable.
Four Colts Ruled Out, Four Questionable Against Texans
news

Four Colts Ruled Out, Four Questionable Against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that four players — wide receiver Parris Campbell, running back Marlon Mack, cornerback Shakial Taylor and safety Khari Willis — have been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans. Four other players, meanwhile, are questionable.
Parris Campbell, T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jaguars; Pierre Desir Doubtful
news

Parris Campbell, T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jaguars; Pierre Desir Doubtful

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receivers Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 11 divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cornerback Pierre Desir, meanwhile, is doubtful, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox and running back Jordan Wilkins are questionable.
Jacoby Brissett, Parris Campbell, T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against Dolphins; Pierre Desir Doubtful
news

Jacoby Brissett, Parris Campbell, T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against Dolphins; Pierre Desir Doubtful

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receivers Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team on Saturday then downgraded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to out and cornerback Pierre Desir to doubtful.
T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against Steelers; Three Questionable
news

T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against Steelers; Three Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers; cornerback Pierre Desir, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Justin Houston are questionable.
Carl Davis Only Colts Player Ruled Out Sunday Against Broncos; Five Questionable
news

Carl Davis Only Colts Player Ruled Out Sunday Against Broncos; Five Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that defensive tackle Carl Davis is the only player ruled out of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Five players — wide receiver Parris Campbell, cornerback Pierre Desir, tight end Jack Doyle, defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis and cornerback Kenny Moore II — are questionable.

Advertising