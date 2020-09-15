Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Week 2 Unofficial Depth Chart For Vikings Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts’ unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday’s 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.

Sep 15, 2020 at 12:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

091520_depth-chart-vikings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) on Sunday play host to the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) in their 2020 Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.

Here is a position-by-position look for the Vikings matchup, with some notes for each unit:

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon

» LT: Anthony Castonzo, Chaz Green

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski

» RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Noah Togiai

» WR: Parris Campbell

» WR: Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin

» QB: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason

» RB: Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins

Notes:

— No changes this week compared to last week.

— There will be one major difference from this unofficial depth chart by the time the Colts and Vikings kick off, and that's at running back. Starter Marlon Mack last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a season-ending Achilles injury; he's yet to formally be placed on injured reserve as of the publishing of this article, however, so that's why he's still listed above. Head coach Frank Reich said Monday that rookie Jonathan Taylor will take over as the starter at running back, while Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins will also be part of the rotation. The team also has running back Darius Anderson on its practice squad, and could explore adding a free agent at the position sometime this week.

— The Colts had just two active tight ends in their season opener against the Jaguars: Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Undrafted rookie Noah Togiai, who had just been claimed off waivers earlier in the week, was inactive. Doyle ended up playing 54 offensive snaps (73 percent) and had three receptions for 49 yards, while Alie-Cox logged 29 offensive snaps (39 percent) na had two receptions for 20 yards.

— The Colts had five of their six wide receivers active against the Jaguars (rookie Dezmon Patmon was inactive), and the team's top four receivers found themselves on the field quite a bit: Parris Campbell (61 snaps), T.Y. Hilton (59), Zach Pascal (46) and Michael Pittman Jr. (39) all played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps throughout the afternoon. Ashton Dulin, meanwhile, played 14 snaps on the day, all on special teams.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth, Eli Ankou

» DE: Denico Autry, Al-Quadin Muhammad

» WLB: Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams, Jordan Glasgow

» MLB: Anthony Walker, Zaire Franklin

» SAM: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie

» FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Julian Blackmon

» SS: Khari Willis, Tavon Wilson

» N: Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers

» CB: Xavier Rhodes

Notes:

— No changes this week compared to last week.

— Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has stressed having a deep rotation of defensive linemen every week, and that was certainly the case last Sunday against the Jaguars. Eight defensive linemen played in the game: DeForest Buckner (43 defensive snaps), Denico Autry (38), Justin Houston (34), Grover Stewart (30), Al-Quadin Muhammad (23), Taylor Stallworth (13), Tyquan Lewis (12) and Ben Banogu (7).

— The Colts' starting two safeties, Malik Hooker and Khari Willis, each played all 50 defensive snaps last Sunday against Jacksonville. Linebacker Darius Leonard was the only other defensive player out there for all 50 plays. Speaking of linebacker, Anthony Walker played 43 snaps compared to 19 snaps for Bobby Okereke.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

— No changes this week compared to last week.

— Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said last week he was hoping to find opportunities to get rookie Isaiah Rodgers some return opportunities just due to his explosive potential and his elite 4.28-second 40-yard dash speed. Rodgers did end up being lined up as a kick returner and a punt returner twice each in the opener against the Jaguars; he was officially credited with a fair catch on one punt. Ashton Dulin (two kickoff returns for 66 yards, with a long of 41) and Nyheim Hines (one kickoff return for 24 yards) also got in on the return game for the Colts.

