Colts Release Week 2 Unofficial Depth Chart For Vikings Matchup

Notes:

— No changes this week compared to last week.

— There will be one major difference from this unofficial depth chart by the time the Colts and Vikings kick off, and that's at running back. Starter Marlon Mack last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a season-ending Achilles injury; he's yet to formally be placed on injured reserve as of the publishing of this article, however, so that's why he's still listed above. Head coach Frank Reich said Monday that rookie Jonathan Taylor will take over as the starter at running back, while Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins will also be part of the rotation. The team also has running back Darius Anderson on its practice squad, and could explore adding a free agent at the position sometime this week.

— The Colts had just two active tight ends in their season opener against the Jaguars: Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Undrafted rookie Noah Togiai, who had just been claimed off waivers earlier in the week, was inactive. Doyle ended up playing 54 offensive snaps (73 percent) and had three receptions for 49 yards, while Alie-Cox logged 29 offensive snaps (39 percent) na had two receptions for 20 yards.

— The Colts had five of their six wide receivers active against the Jaguars (rookie Dezmon Patmon was inactive), and the team's top four receivers found themselves on the field quite a bit: Parris Campbell (61 snaps), T.Y. Hilton (59), Zach Pascal (46) and Michael Pittman Jr. (39) all played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps throughout the afternoon. Ashton Dulin, meanwhile, played 14 snaps on the day, all on special teams.