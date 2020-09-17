Hines ready for increased role

We know by now that Colts starting running back Marlon Mack unfortunately suffered a season-ending Achilles injury midway through the second quarter of last Sunday's opener against the Jaguars.

We also know that Reich has already named talented rookie Jonathan Taylor the starter at running back moving forward.

What we don't quite know yet, however, is if, or how, these changes will affect Nyheim Hines' role moving forward.

Hines was utilized in rotation with Mack early and often in last Sunday's game against the Jaguars, and finished the game with seven rushing attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown, as well as a team-high eight receptions for 45 yards and another score through the air.

Hines said today he isn't just assuming that Mack's absence will mean more touches for him moving forward, but he'll make sure he's ready for whatever comes his way.

Reich had said Wednesday he was going to expect Hines and fellow third-year back Jordan Wilkins to step up moving forward.

"I'm gonna just see what's in the game plan, and really even in practice, (and) you've got to really go out there and just see what happens on Sunday," Hines said. "And no matter what my role is — how many carries, how many catches, how many plays I have — I'm going to go out there and try to go 1-0 on every play and try to make the most of every play. And that's really all I can do.

"I know it'll probably be split some between Jordan and I or Jonathan or however that's going to go, but really, that's not really on me," Hines said. "That's on coach Frank Reich and how (running backs) coach (Tom) Rathman want to do it. I'm going to go out there and do everything I can to help this team win this week."

As for Taylor, Hines said he really hasn't felt compelled to deliver any additional advice to the rookie about the opportunity in front of him; he knows he's ready to go.