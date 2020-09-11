2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS — It's here — it's finally here.

After one of the more unique offseasons in recent memory, the Indianapolis Colts are opening up the 2020 regular season Sunday when they travel to TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., to take on their AFC South Division rival Jaguars.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of life across the country, and that certainly has been the case within the NFL, which canceled the on-field portions of every team's offseason workout program, as well as the entire preseason slate of games, as a precaution, and instituted a wide range of new safety protocols.

What was left was an all-virtual offseason program, followed by a shortened training camp. But quality work was done all around for the Colts, who enter Sunday's content with a mixture of returning talent, as well as some key newcomers.

On offense, there's a new quarterback in eight-time Pro Bowler Philip Rivers. On defense, the team traded its 2020 first-round (13th-overall) pick to the San Francisco 49ers to select All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The kicking game will also feature a newcomer: rookie Rodrigo Blankenship. All three will be making their 2020 Colts debuts on Sunday.