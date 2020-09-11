Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable

» Adams suffered an ankle injury Sept. 2, according to Reich, and was a limited participant in practice the first two days of this week, but elevated to full participation by Friday. The third-year Houston product is a key piece of depth at linebacker for the Colts — he primarily played the SAM linebacker spot last season — but he's also one of the team's more notable special teams contributors. Last season, his 306 special teams snaps were the third-most on the team, behind fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin (346) and safety George Odum (339). The Colts kept seven linebackers heading into Sunday's season opener; beyond starters Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker and Bobby Okereke, as well as Adams, the team has Franklin, rookie Jordan Glasgow and E.J. Speed ready to go if needed.