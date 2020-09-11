Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable

Sep 11, 2020
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that rookie safety Julian Blackmon is the only Colts player ruled out of Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Linebacker Matthew Adams is also being labeled as questionable for the game,

Reich added today that guys like left tackle Anthony Castonzo, left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton — all of whom had missed practice time this week — are "up and ready to go."

The Jaguars have one player, tight end Tyler Davis, ruled out for Sunday's game, meanwhile.

RULED OUT

» Blackmon entered training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list as he worked his way back from December knee surgery necessitated after suffering a torn ACL during his final collegiate game at Utah. A third-round pick of the Colts in this year's NFL Draft, Blackmon was able to be removed from NFI on Aug. 31 and make his practice debut that day, though defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said he'd be slowly brought into the mix at safety, and he was a limited participant in practice all week. With Blackmon ruled out for Sunday's game, the Colts have plenty of depth at the position behind returning starters Malik Hooker and Khari Willis, including George Odum and Tavon Wilson.

QUESTIONABLE

» Adams suffered an ankle injury Sept. 2, according to Reich, and was a limited participant in practice the first two days of this week, but elevated to full participation by Friday. The third-year Houston product is a key piece of depth at linebacker for the Colts — he primarily played the SAM linebacker spot last season — but he's also one of the team's more notable special teams contributors. Last season, his 306 special teams snaps were the third-most on the team, behind fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin (346) and safety George Odum (339). The Colts kept seven linebackers heading into Sunday's season opener; beyond starters Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker and Bobby Okereke, as well as Adams, the team has Franklin, rookie Jordan Glasgow and E.J. Speed ready to go if needed.

Here is Friday's practice report, with the players' designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: DT/DE Denico Autry (rest); T Anthony Castonzo (rest/oblique); WR T.Y. Hilton (rest); DE Justin Houston (rest/calf); C Ryan Kelly (rest/knee)

» Limited: S Julian Blackmon (knee; out)

» Full: LB Matthew Adams (ankle; questionable); G/C Quenton Nelson (back); WR Dezmon Patmon (knee)

Advertising