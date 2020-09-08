Colts Chatter: Parris Campbell Fully Healthy (Again); Rock Ya-Sin Using His Feet To His Advantage

» Now fully recovered from a minor car accident that placed him in the concussion protocol, Campbell is excited for his second NFL season: It was two weeks ago today that Campbell was involved in a minor car accident — and, by "minor," his car was totaled, but he was relatively unscathed — and he was placed in the league's concussion protocol.

After a rookie year full of unlucky injuries — a hamstring in training camp, an abdominal injury and a broken hand and foot — Campbell worked hard all offseason to be 100 percent ready to go for training camp, only to find himself sitting out of practice once again.

"You know, stuff like that happens, but I was just thinking to myself, like, what are the odds this close to the season?" Campbell recalled of his accident today.

But Campbell quickly worked his way through the concussion protocol, and now he's fully cleared and ready to go for what he hopes is a much smoother Year 2, which begins Sunday on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Man, I'm super excited," Campbell said. "It's Week 1, it's here. It's been a long, long offseason, but it's finally here. I was telling some of the wideouts today, I've just been filled with energy, waking up every day with a smile. I'm just ready to go. I'm excited that it's finally here."

» Despite his age, Campbell is embracing a leadership role: While the clear leader in the Colts' wide receiver room is longtime veteran T.Y. Hilton — who was just voted a team captain for a second straight season on Tuesday — the rest of the group is young and very hungry to make a name for itself.

Zach Pascal is entering his third year in 2020, and then there's Campbell and Ashton Dulin beginning their second seasons, respectively, followed by two rookies in Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon.

Campbell certainly doesn't try to act more experienced than he is, but there's also something to be said about trying to lead when the situation calls for it.

"I definitely would say we're in positions where we need to step up, and I think that's very obvious for us," Campbell said. "Everyone knows that T.Y. is our leader — he drives the room, just got voted captain again. But nevertheless, obviously it's an opportunity for us to step up and take on that role of helping the offense on gameday, helping the room. So I would say it's kind of forming into that role, which is an opportunity."