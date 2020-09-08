Matt Eberflus On Preparing For Jaguars, Lofty Takeaways Goal, Tackling Concerns

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spoke to the media today via video conference. What did he have to say about preparing for Sunday's opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, how the defense plans to attack its lofty takeaways goal and why tackling will be a concern early on?

Sep 08, 2020 at 03:39 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS —Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spoke to the media today via video conference. What did he have to say about preparing for Sunday's opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, how the defense plans to attack its lofty takeaways goal and why tackling will be a concern early on?

You can catch that entire session above, but here are some top takeaways:

» The Colts are going to lean on a talented defensive front to be a catalyst for their lofty takeaways goal this season: Linebacker Anthony Walker told reporters last week that the Colts' defense has a big goal for the year: get 40 takeaways as a group. It's not like the Colts struggled in this area last season — they finished tied for 10th in the NFL with 23 takeaways in 2019 — but perhaps more than ever there's an emphasis to not only swarm to the football, but to do everything you can to steal it.

If the Colts can achieve that goal, they'll be the first team to get at least 40 takeaways since 2012, when both the Chicago Bears (44) and New England Patriots (41) reached that figure. The Carolina Panthers in 2015 and Seattle Seahawks in 2013, respectively, got close with 39 takeaways, and the Pittsburgh Steelers led the NFL last year with 38.

For Eberflus, the whole turnover process begins up front. If the defense can apply enough consistent pressure on the quarterback, then seemingly the takeaways just naturally happen from there — whether by an opportunistic pass rusher or by a defensive back snagging an interception in the back end.

That's why Eberflus is so excited about the Colts' defensive front, especially with the addition of a known disruptor like DeForest Buckner.

"We've looked at those numbers in the past; those takeaways happened in the pocket most of the time," Eberflus said. "We're excited about our front this year and going forward.

"If you look at all the takeaways in the course of the last year — which we do, we look at those — it's going to be a combination of rush and cover, cover and rush and then also pressure," Eberflus continued "A lot of times it's a really good player beating another player and making a play on the football in the pocket. So that's the talent level on the D-line and the coaching over there. So it'll be that way pretty much for every team."

» The Colts' defensive coaches have been doing plenty of studying to get introduced to a new offensive coordinator and staff in Jacksonville: Playing a divisional opponent in the season opener could be considered an advantage for either side, just because of the general sense of familiarity there is for a foe you're used to seeing two times a year.

That's no different for Eberflus and the Colts' defense, which is preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in their 2020 season opener at TIAA Bank Field.

But while the Jaguars do have a few notable returners on offense — guys like quarterback Gardner Minshew II, wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. and an experienced offensive line — there is still a sense of starting over from a preparation standpoint, simply because of all the turnover on the offensive side of the ball from a coaching perspective.

The Jaguars return head coach Doug Marrone, but have added a new offensive coordinator (Jay Gruden) and quarterbacks coach (Ben McAdoo).

Fortunately for the Colts, Eberflus is very familiar with both Gruden and McAdoo; Eberflus was passing game coordinator/linebackers coach with the Dallas Cowboys during both Gruden and McAdoo's tenures as head coach of the division rival Washington Football Team and New York Giants, respectively.

"You pull out all the tape that you have on a particular coordinator, particular line coach — whoever's on their staff. This is always a little bit difficult when you're playing a new guy. But we have some experience," Eberflus said. "Jay's been in the league a while and has done an excellent job as the coordinator, and he's certainly tough to defend. So you just pull on all the things you can and try to paint a picture for your players of what you're going to get done for the game."

» Tackling is "definitely a concern" for the Indy defense heading into Week 1: Tackling is actually always a concern for a defensive coordinator, especially entering the season. NFL teams do considerably less actual tackling during training camp, so preseason games are really the only opportunity for defenders to get consistent live reps to work on their techniques.

But the preseason games weren't an option this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So while the Colts did have a couple "live" periods during their two camp scrimmages at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday's opener against the Jaguars will really be the defense's first opportunity to go out and actually hit somebody.

"We did tackle live in our scrimmages at times, we had live tackling drills at times, so we feel like we're prepared for it," Eberflus said. "But again, when the game's snapped, we have to do a great job of sticking to our fundamentals and details and our good angles, and being on top of that as we go. So definitely a concern, and we're gonna work on it again this week."

Related Content

Colts Chatter: Parris Campbell Fully Healthy (Again); Rock Ya-Sin Using His Feet To His Advantage
news

Colts Chatter: Parris Campbell Fully Healthy (Again); Rock Ya-Sin Using His Feet To His Advantage

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin talked to local reporters today via video conference. What did Campbell have to say about working his way out of the concussion protocol to be ready for the 2020 season? Why is Ya-Sin focusing on his feet as he enters Year 2? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
Nick Sirianni Has High Expectations For Philip Rivers Sunday In 2020 Debut
news

Nick Sirianni Has High Expectations For Philip Rivers Sunday In 2020 Debut

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about his expectations for quarterback Philip Rivers heading into Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, how every player on the roster needs to stay ready, why he was so pumped driving into work today and more?
Colts Announce Team Captains For 2020 Season
news

Colts Announce Team Captains For 2020 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their team captains for the 2020 season, which include T.Y. Hilton and Philip Rivers for the offense, Justin Houston and Darius Leonard for the defense and Zaire Franklin for special teams.
Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign RB Darius Anderson & TE Charlie Taumoepeau; Release TE Xavier Grimble
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign RB Darius Anderson & TE Charlie Taumoepeau; Release TE Xavier Grimble

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed running back Darius Anderson and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad, and released tight end Xavier Grimble from the practice squad.
'Know Before You Go': Colts Release Health & Safety Plan For 2020 Season At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

'Know Before You Go': Colts Release Health & Safety Plan For 2020 Season At Lucas Oil Stadium

Bubba Ventrone On Colts' Kicking Competition, Special Teams Jobs, Jordan Glasgow's Instincts
news

Bubba Ventrone On Colts' Kicking Competition, Special Teams Jobs, Jordan Glasgow's Instincts

Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone this week sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Colts.com. What did he have to say about Rodrigo Blankenship winning the team's kicking competition, how the players were able to compete for special teams jobs with no preseason games, Ashton Dulin and Jordan Glasgow's special teams prowess and more?
Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2020 Regular Season
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2020 Regular Season

What does the first unofficial depth chart of the 2020 regular season look like for the Indianapolis Colts? We take a position-by-position look heading into Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Colts Claim DT Eli Ankou Off Waivers; Place TE Trey Burton On Injured Reserve
news

Colts Claim DT Eli Ankou Off Waivers; Place TE Trey Burton On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. In a corresponding move, the team placed tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve.
Injury Updates: Colts To Wait And See On Trey Burton; Kemoko Turay Out At Least Six Games
news

Injury Updates: Colts To Wait And See On Trey Burton; Kemoko Turay Out At Least Six Games

What's the latest on the injury front as the Indianapolis Colts enter Week 1 of the regular season? Here's the latest on tight end Trey Burton (calf), defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (knee).
Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich On Roster Cuts, Kicking Off 2020 Season
news

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich On Roster Cuts, Kicking Off 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich on Sunday spoke with local reporters via video conference. What did they have to have to say about the moves the team made this weekend to get to its initial 53-man roster, injury updates on Trey Burton and Kemoko Turay, how Rodrigo Blankenship was able to claim the kicking battle and more?
Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad
news

Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have re-signed tackle Chaz Green, placed defensive tackle Sheldon Day on injured reserve and signed 14 players to their practice squad.

Advertising