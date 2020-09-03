Colts Chatter: Danny Pinter Moving All Over The Line; Anthony Walker Excited For DeForest Buckner

» Pinter's position switch in college has prepared him to change it up now at the NFL level: Pinter began his college career at Ball State as a tight end before making the move over to right tackle his junior year. By his senior year last year, he was one of the more highly-regarded up-and-comers along the offensive line in his draft class.

The Colts felt fortunate enough to be able to snag Pinter in the fifth round of this year's draft, and immediately started working him at guard before adding some center duties to his plate.

Pinter admits as a rookie it's been "a little bit of an adjustment" trying to master two brand new positions, but says he leans on his switch in college from tight end to tackle to help process everything even quicker.

"There's little techniques that switch up with each position, but I'm just trying to keep as open of a mind as I can and just attack each position," Pinter said. "So it's definitely been a learning process, but I feel like each single day I've grinded away and gotten better at each position.

"I think going from tight end to tackle was definitely a bigger switch from going from tackle to guard or center, but it's still a switch nonetheless, so I think having done that previous definitely helps," he continued.

» Pinter is returning to his roots a little bit: Guard and center aren't the only positions Pinter has been playing of late in practices.

He's also been lining up as an extra tight end in some of the Colts' "big" packages, marking a return to his roots at his original position heading into college.

While the Colts have all five starting offensive linemen returning in 2020 — left tackle Anthony Castonzo, left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, right guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Braden Smith — head coach Frank Reich has been known to utilize a sixth offensive linemen as an extra "tight end" in some of his packages, and Pinter is excited for the opportunity to try to earn that role.

"Yeah, it's a cool opportunity," Pinter said. "That's something I'm definitely trying to make the most out of. It's a good chance — I'm willing to do whatever they need me to do, so just trying to learn that as much as I can. It's been a good experience."

Pinter did have nine career receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, as well as two rushing attempts for another score, in his four years at Ball State.

Might the rookie ask Frank Reich for the ball if he gets on the field this year?

"No," Pinter said with a laugh. "I'm going to do whatever they need me to do."