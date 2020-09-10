Colts Thursday Notebook: Quenton Nelson Misses Practice; T.Y. Hilton Expects A 'Different' Colts Team On Sunday

Learning from Rivers

Hilton and the Colts' offensive players aren't the only ones benefitting from having a future Hall of Fame quarterback around over the past several weeks.

Philip Rivers also hasn't been shy about giving the Colts' defensive players little tidbits here and there, just to provide a look at their play from a quarterback's perspective.

Take Darius Leonard, for example. An All-Pro selection in each of his first two NFL seasons, Leonard is always looking for an advantage on the field, and with Rivers, he can start to process the looks and the tendencies he's showing through a former opponent's eyes.

The Colts opened up their season last year playing Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the veteran QB has had plenty of pointers for Leonard to use starting in Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars.

"It's more so just being in coverage — what are guys looking for? How, with me playing where I play, and he's scouting (me), he played against me last year, seeing some things that I could've gotten better at," Leonard said. "So just picking his brain just from a rushing standpoint and what he sees in my alignment, stuff like that, and just try to go from there.

"He's a very experienced quarterback," He knows a lot. I've learned so much from him this offseason, so definitely looking forward to the see to put what he told me on display."

Rivers' experience and assistance is also helpful on the practice field. Second-year linebacker Bobby Okereke said the Colts' new quarterback has "incredible experience, incredible gamesmanship."

"You get up there and he lines up across the ball and he's scanning everything," Okereke said. "If somebody looks out of place, he'll pause on it. You see it – his processing is just on a different level than other guys I've played with. He's definitely improved my game, made me be on my P's and Q's more and it's been fun competing in camp."

'It means a lot'

Leonard this week was voted a team captain by his teammates for the second straight year.

While Leonard is one of the more aware players on the Colts' roster when it comes to how he's perceived outside of the building — he's said he's always looking for any sort of slight, big or small, to keep him motivated — he said being recognized by his own teammates is better than any outside recognition he can receive.

"It means a lot," Leonard said. "It definitely tops all the awards that I've ever had because other awards are outside people looking in. Now, it means a lot that your peers – the people you come to work with day in and day out – they are seeing exactly what you're doing. They are looking up to you. They see you as a leader. So, it means the most."

Leonard said any number of teammates could've been voted captain this year, so to be one of two defensive captains — alongside defensive end Justin Houston — it's certainly an honor.