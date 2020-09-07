Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2020 Regular Season

Notes:

— The top two spots at quarterback have been cemented since mid-March, when the Colts signed the veteran Rivers to be their new starter, with the returning Brissett — the team's starter last season — now serving as the backup. Rookie Jacob Eason was able to claim the No. 3 job by showing off his impressive arm in training camp, while Chad Kelly has been re-signed to the practice squad. Rivers, by the way, is set to join some elite company this season: with 529 passes attempted, he'll pass Eli Manning (8,119) for sixth in NFL history; with 60 pass completions, 2,091 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes, he'll pass Dan Marino (4,967/61,361/420) for fifth all-time.

— The Colts finished seventh in the league in rushing a year ago — just 1.5 yards per game out of the top-five — and now they add the talented rookie, Taylor, to the mix, who finished his college career at Wisconsin as the No. 6 all-time rusher in NCAA history. Mack, of course, returns as the starter after earning his first-career 1,000-yard rushing performance last year, despite missing time with a broken hand. Also returning are Hines, a terrific pass-catching option out of the backfield for Rivers, and Wilkins, who has among the best yards-per-carry average of any running back in the NFL the last two seasons.

— With better health, the Colts are expecting big things out of their wide receiver corps in 2020. Hilton and Campbell were able to play just 10 and seven games, respectively, in 2019, but enter this season fully healthy and main focal points for a new quarterback in Rivers, who loves to push the ball down the field. Pascal is coming off a career year in 2019, and will be counted on to line up all over the formation and provide tough run blocking, while the exciting rookie Pittman Jr. stands to be the team's primary X-receiver on the outside. Rounding out the group are Dulin, one of the team's top special teams performers a year ago, and the rookie Patmon, who was able to earn a spot with a strong and consistent training camp.

— The Colts once again boast a very strong tight end group in 2020, a staple of head coach Frank Reich's offense. Returning are the dependable Doyle, who is coming off his second Pro Bowl selection in 2019, and Alie-Cox, who continues improving both as a blocker and in the passing game. On Saturday, the Colts claimed Togiai off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles; an undrafted rookie out of Oregon State, Togiai had 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns in 44 games with 37 starts for the Beavers. Another newcomer Trey Burton, who is strong in the run game and a strong weapon as a receiver, was placed on injured reserve today due to a calf injury, so he'll be missing at least the first three games of the season.

— The 2020 season will be the third straight year the Colts return one of the top starting offensive line units in the league in Castonzo-Nelson-Kelly-Glowinski-Smith; since 2018, Indy has allowed the third-fewest sacks in the NFL (50), and have the ninth-most rushing yards (120.3 per game). The veteran Castonzo last year was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time in his career; Nelson was selected First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for a second straight season; and Kelly earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod last year. The depth up front will also be key, however. Danny Pinter, the 2020 fifth-round pick, will serve as the top interior backup at both guard and center, while Le'Raven Clark and Chaz Green provide depth at tackle.