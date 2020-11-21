2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Packers, Week 11

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to keep the momentum rolling.
Riding high off a huge divisional victory over the Tennessee Titans in primetime, the Indianapolis Colts (6-3) return home on Sunday to play host to the Green Bay Packers (7-2) in 2020 Week 11 action at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Colts are coming off their best performance of the season, as they defeated the Titans, 34-17, in their Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup at Nissan Stadium, propelling them into first place in the AFC South Division. It was an all-out slugfest the first two quarters, as Tennessee went into halftime clinging to a 17-13 lead, but it was all Indy over the final two quarters. The visiting Colts dominated in all three phases in the second half, taking advantage of terrific field position to score two offensive touchdowns, dominating on defense and effectively shutting down the Titans' high-powered offensive attack and then scoring a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt by linebacker E.J. Speed, which was scooped up by cornerback T.J. Carrie, who ran six yards into the end zone from there.
The Packers, meanwhile, are coming off a slugfest of their own, narrowly escaping with a 24-20 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Green Bay trailed by three, 20-17, early in the fourth quarter before taking the lead on a six-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams with nine minutes left. It wasn't the most solid of games for the Packers, who allowed a long punt return touchdown to the Jaguars' Keelan Cole Sr., while a Green Bay lost fumble led to a Jaguars touchdown and a Rodgers pick led to a Jacksonville field goal. But, in the end, the Packers' defense held on with two huge late sacks, and the Packers improved to 7-2 on the year.
So what all should we be looking for when this thing kicks off? Here is the official game preview.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Colts lead, 23-21-1; Colts are 14-8-1 all-time against the Packers at home.
- Last game — Week 9 of 2016; Colts won, 31-26, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.
COACHING STAFF
Colts:
- HC Frank Reich
- OC Nick Sirianni
- DC Matt Eberflus
- STC Bubba Ventrone
Packers:
- HC Matt LaFleur
- OC Nathaniel Hackett
- DC Mike Pettine
- STC Shawn Mennenga
LAST WEEK
Colts:
- Won at Tennessee Titans (6-3), 34-17
Packers:
- Won vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8), 24-20
INJURY UPDATE
Colts:
- OUT — N/A
- DOUBTFUL — N/A
- QUESTIONABLE — TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai (knee), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle),
Click here to read more on the injury report for Sunday's game.
Packers:
- OUT — RB Tyler Ervin (wrist/ribs)
- DOUBTFUL — DL Montravius Adams (toe)
- QUESTIONABLE — CB Ka'Dar Hollman (quadricep), CB Kevin King (quadricep), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee)
PROJECTED WEATHER
REFEREE ASSIGNMENT
- Head referee: Shawn Hochuli (seven years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 11.
BETTING LINE
- Favorite: Colts (-1.5)
- Over/Under: 51
REGULAR SEASON LEADERS
Colts:
- Passing — QB Philip Rivers (2,395 yards)
- Rushing — RB Jonathan Taylor (428 yards)
- Receiving — WR Zach Pascal (330 yards)
- Touchdowns — RB Nyheim Hines (6)
- Tackles — LB Darius Leonard (60)
- Sacks — Denico Autry (6.0)
- Interceptions — S Julian Blackmon, CB T.J. Carrie, CB Kenny Moore II, CB Xavier Rhodes (2 each)
Packers:
- Passing — QB Aaron Rodgers (2,578 yards)
- Rushing — RB Aaron Jones (493 yards)
- Receiving — WR Davante Adams (741 yards)
- Touchdowns — WR Davante Adams (9)
- Tackles — LB Krys Barnes (50)
- Sacks — LB Za'Darius Smith (8.0)
- Interceptions — CB Jaire Alexander, S Adrian Amos, S Raven Greene, CB Chandon Sullivan (1 each)
COMPARING 2020 STATS
Colts:
- Total offense — 15th (368.2 YPG)
- Scoring — 15th (26.9 PPG)
- Passing offense — 10th (262.4 YPG)
- Sack percentage allowed — 1st (2.74)
- Rushing offense — 20th (105.8 YPG)
- Third down offense — 30th (37.50 percent)
- Red zone offense — 25th (55.88 percent)
- Total defense — 1st (290.4 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 4th (19.7 PPG)
- Passing defense — 2nd (198.7 YPG)
- Sacks — 15th (21)
- Rushing defense — 3rd (91.8 YPG)
- Third down defense — 17th (40.52 percent)
- Red zone defense — 19th (64.00 percent)
- Time of possession — 11th (31:12)
- Turnover differential — Tied-6th (+4)
Packers:
- Total offense — 6th (395.8 YPG)
- Scoring — 3rd (30.8 PPG)
- Passing offense — 6th (274.3 YPG)
- Sack percentage allowed — 3rd (3.38)
- Rushing offense — 11th (121.4 YPG)
- Third down offense — 4th (48.18 percent)
- Red zone offense — 4th (73.53 percent)
- Total defense — 10th (335.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 15th (24.9 PPG)
- Passing defense — 13th (225.1 YPG)
- Sacks — Tied-16th (20)
- Rushing defense — 12th (110.8 YPG)
- Third down defense — 15th (39.80 percent)
- Red zone defense — 23rd (67.86 percent)
- Time of possession — 1st (33:08)
- Turnover differential — Tied-12th (+2)
NOTES AND QUOTES
- With one pass defensed, cornerback T.J. Carrie will reach 50 career passes defensed.
- With one defensive or special teams return for a touchdown, Carrie will tie Ray Buchanan and Terrence Wilkins (three) for the most such touchdowns in single-season franchise history.
- With one interception returned for a touchdown, Carrie, cornerback Kenny Moore II and/or cornerback Xavier Rhodes will tie numerous players for the second-most interceptions returned for a touchdown (two) in single-season franchise history.
- With one touchdown, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will pass Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most total touchdowns in team history.
- With one receiving touchdown, Hilton will tie Dallas Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
- With 56 scrimmage yards, Hilton will reach 9,000 career scrimmage yards. He would become just the sixth player in franchise history to reach that plateau.
- With 111 receiving yards, Hilton will reach 9,000 career receiving yards. He would become just the fourth player in franchise history to reach that plateau.
- With one game with 10+ receptions, Hilton will pass Don McCauley, Lydell Mitchell, Joe Washington, Anthony Johnson and Dallas Clark, all with three, for the third-most games with 10+ receptions in team history.
- With five receptions, running back Nyheim Hines will pass Reggie Wayne (144) for the seventh-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
- With one safety, defensive end Justin Houston will tie Ted Hendricks, Doug English and Jared Allen (four) for the most safeties in NFL history.
- With seven tackles, cornerback Xavier Rhodes will reach 400 career tackles.
- With one game with 400+ passing yards, quarterback Philip Rivers will tie Ben Roethlisberger (12) for the fourth-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history
- With one game with 100.0+ passer rating, Rivers will tie Brett Favre (108) for the fourth-most such games in NFL history.
- With one game started, Rivers will tie Eli Manning (234) for the 10th-most games started in NFL history.
- With one solo tackle, linebacker Anthony Walker will reach 200 career solo tackles.
- With two tackles, Walker will reach 300 career tackles.
- "It would be disingenuous to say that you don't look at the standings and see how crowded it is up there in the AFC and see what's going on. I just can't allow that, and we just can't allow that to dictate us or get you in a certain kind of mindset. I don't think there is any productivity to playing that game as far as looking at the schedule, who plays who, trying to project out – that's all a waste of emotional energy. That's all a waste as far as internally. Now it's great if you're a fan. It's great if you're in the media. I'd be spending all my time doing that if I was in your position. That's the fun part of it, right? That's a blast. I can just tell you from a coaching and a playing perspective, it has zero productivity to it. All that matters is the Green Bay Packers and we have to win the next game." — Colts head coach Frank Reich, on if there's a point in the season where he starts to pay attention to the AFC standings
- "Very valuable, he's that piece that we were searching for last year. The guys did a great job – Chris (Ballard), Ed (Dodds), Kevin (Rogers) and all the guys in the scouting department did an awesome job of really looking to see what we needed and how we could acquire that. I think T.J. (Carrie) fits the bill for that, meaning that he can play inside, outside, can play safety and do it at a high level. He is really doing a nice job for us this year. He's made some impactful plays through the course of the year. He has a wealth of experience that we draw on, not necessarily always from the playing perspective but also just from an information perspective for us and the other players." — Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, on the value of adding veteran T.J. Carrie at the cornerback spot this season
- "We saw that in college where he catches the ball and turns into a maniac when he gets the ball. Am I allowed to say – does Darius (Leonard) have maniac trademarked (laughing)? He just turns into a wild man – how about that – when he catches the ball. He's hard to tackle. He is a big man, he is hard to tackle. We talked about him a little bit – Larry Fitzgerald has this ability to catch the football and just not be denied. There were some times in our draft meetings that we said that about Michael (Pittman Jr.) like he's a big man, he's hard to take down. Sometimes you think of a guy who is really good after the catch in terms of he makes you miss and he's killing you with speed. Michael is fast and he showed good speed there." — Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, on rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. showing off his speed and after-the-catch ability last week vs. the Titans.
- "I wouldn't say it's been smooth. I've definitely had some growing pains and some rookie moments so far this season. I'm just trying to be the best that I can be at my job one day at a time. After every single game I go and talk to the other team's kickers because we've played against some of the best kickers in the league so far already – thinking about Justin Tucker and (Stephen) Gostkowski recently, Matt Prater, Dan Bailey. There have been a lot of really exceptional kickers that we have played against so far this season. I'm just trying to pick their brains and get whatever information I can from them to help me have the best season I can possibly have and potentially have a long career like they have. It hasn't been perfect by any means, but I couldn't have asked for it any differently and I'm just hoping that I can continue to improve. Coach (Frank) Reich is always saying be the best at getting better. I'm just trying to be the best that I can be at getting better this rookie season." — Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, asked if he's been surprised how smooth his rookie season has gone to this point.
- "I was brought here to play nose tackle so like I always thought I needed to be big. So when I was coming out I always wanted to be like a big, strong guy. As I got along in my years and stuff talking to Rich (Howell) and Rusty (Jones), they were like, 'You don't have to be the biggest person on the field. The biggest person doesn't last long because they aren't flexible.' So changing my weight helped me be more flexible, more explosive and pretty much feeling better." — Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart, on transforming his body — going from 345 pounds to 308 pounds — and turning it into a career year so far in 2020.
