2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Packers, Week 11

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to keep the momentum rolling.

Riding high off a huge divisional victory over the Tennessee Titans in primetime, the Indianapolis Colts (6-3) return home on Sunday to play host to the Green Bay Packers (7-2) in 2020 Week 11 action at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Colts are coming off their best performance of the season, as they defeated the Titans, 34-17, in their Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup at Nissan Stadium, propelling them into first place in the AFC South Division. It was an all-out slugfest the first two quarters, as Tennessee went into halftime clinging to a 17-13 lead, but it was all Indy over the final two quarters. The visiting Colts dominated in all three phases in the second half, taking advantage of terrific field position to score two offensive touchdowns, dominating on defense and effectively shutting down the Titans' high-powered offensive attack and then scoring a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt by linebacker E.J. Speed, which was scooped up by cornerback T.J. Carrie, who ran six yards into the end zone from there.

The Packers, meanwhile, are coming off a slugfest of their own, narrowly escaping with a 24-20 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Green Bay trailed by three, 20-17, early in the fourth quarter before taking the lead on a six-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams with nine minutes left. It wasn't the most solid of games for the Packers, who allowed a long punt return touchdown to the Jaguars' Keelan Cole Sr., while a Green Bay lost fumble led to a Jaguars touchdown and a Rodgers pick led to a Jacksonville field goal. But, in the end, the Packers' defense held on with two huge late sacks, and the Packers improved to 7-2 on the year.