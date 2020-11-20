No Colts Players Ruled Out Sunday Against The Packers; Five Questionable; Denico Autry Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Five Colts players — tight end Jack Doyle, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, tackle Braden Smith, tight end Noah Togiai and defensive end Kemoko Turay — are ruled questionable for the game.
Reich also announced that defensive tackle/end Denico Autry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and will not play on Sunday.
Those who will be labeled as questionable or doubtful for Sunday will be released with the team's practice report later this afternoon.
QUESTIONABLE
» Doyle suffered a concussion just before halftime of the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, as he sustained a shoulder-to-helmet hit by safety DeShon Elliott, who was not flagged on the play, while attempting to make a catch inside the red zone; Doyle then missed last Thursday night's Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but was able to return to the practice field on Thursday, when he was a full participant. Doyle was also a full participant on Friday. If Doyle is limited or misses his second straight game Sunday against the Packers, then Trey Burton, Mo Alie-Cox and, depending on his status, Noah Togiai, who is also on the injury report with a knee issue, will continue to be depended up to step up at the tight end position. The Colts also have two tight ends, Farrod Green and Hale Hentges, on their practice squad if needed.
» Rodgers initially appeared on the injury report on Friday, when he did not participate with a knee issue. If he is limited or can't play Sunday, then T.J. Carrie and Tremon Smith will be counted on to provide key depth at the cornerback position behind starters Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes and Rock Ya-Sin, while Nyheim Hines, Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson or others could be in contention to be utilized in Rodgers' place as the Colts' primary kickoff returner. The Colts also have two cornerbacks on their practice squad — Andre Chachere and Will Sunderland — if needed.
» Smith initially appeared on the Colts' injury report on Thursday, when he was limited with a thumb issue, and he did not practice on Friday. If Smith is limited or can't play Sunday against the Packers, then Le'Raven Clark or Chaz Green would likely fill into his role as the starting right tackle, while 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter, a guard/center, could also likely play tackle if needed. The Colts also have one tackle on their practice squad in undrafted rookie Carter O'Donnell.
» Togiai initially appeared on the Colts' injury report on Thursday, when he missed practice with a knee issue, and he did not practice on Friday. If he's limited or can't play Sunday against the Packers, then Trey Burton, Mo Alie-Cox and, depending on his status, Jack Doyle (concussion), will be counted on to step it up at the tight end position. The Colts also have two tight ends, Farrod Green and Hale Hentges, on their practice squad if needed.
» Turay spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, as he worked his way back from a season-ending ankle injury suffered Week 5 last year against the Kansas City Chiefs. Turay was officially brought back to the Colts' active roster earlier this week, and was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and did not practice on Friday. Turay could make his 2020 debut on Sunday against the Packers, but if he plays a more limited role or ends up missing the game entirely, then Justin Houston, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis and Ben Banogu will continue to be counted on to provide pressure off the edge for the Indy defense.
Injury report
Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Burton
|TE
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|Concussion
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Justin Houston
|DE
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|Ribs
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|—
|Khari Willis
|S
|Ribs
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|—
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Pelvis/Knee/Rest
|LP
|FP
|DNP
|—
|Kemoko Turay
|DE
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Denico Autry*
|DT/DE
|Illness
|—
|DNP
|N/A
|N/A
|Tyquan Lewis
|DT/DE
|Not Injury Related
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|DE
|Not Injury Related
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|Not Injury Related
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
|Noah Togiai
|TE
|Knee
|—
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Braden Smith
|T/G
|Thumb
|—
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Anthony Castonzo
|T
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|—
|—
|DNP
|—
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|—
|—
|DNP
|—
|Isaiah Rodgers
|CB
|Knee
|—
|—
|DNP
|Questionable
* Autry was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.