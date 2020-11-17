Colts Release Week 11 Unofficial Depth Chart For Packers Matchup

Notes:

» For a second straight game, Jacoby Brissett had just one offensive snap in Thursday night's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but he sure made it count, sneaking it into the end zone on 3rd and Goal from the 2 midway through the fourth quarter, giving the Colts the final cushion they needed in their big 34-17 road divisional win. Since Frank Reich was hired as the Colts' head coach and offensive playcaller in 2018, Brissett has moved the chains or scored a touchdown on 11-of-12 total rushing attempts on 3rd or 4th down with one to three yards to go. Talk about efficient.

» While rookie Jonathan Taylor earned his eighth start of the season Thursday night against the Titans, the Colts certainly ended up riding the hot hand at the running back position once again, this time going with third-year back Nyheim Hines. Hines played 39 total offensive snaps (56 percent) to 17 for Taylor (24 percent) and 14 for Jordan Wilkins (20 percent), and had 17 total touches on the night, finishing with 70 yards rushing and a touchdown, as well as 45 yards receiving and another score, for 115 total yards.

» Michael Pittman Jr.'s stock continues to rise, which was no more evident than on Thursday night against the Titans, when he not only paced all Colts wide receivers with 57 offensive snaps (81 percent), but he had a career day, with seven receptions for 101 yards, as well as a 21-yard run on a third-quarter reverse play. Also at wide receiver, Marcus Johnson didn't end up playing a single snap in the first half Thursday night, but played 18 second-half snaps; he was targeted with one deep pass attempt that was nearly picked off in the end zone by Malcolm Butler, but one of the veteran cornerback's feet were out of bounds when he caught the ball.

» With Jack Doyle missing Thursday's Titans game with a concussion, the Colts used a relatively heavy dose of both Mo Alie-Cox (46 offensive snaps; 66 percent) and Trey Burton (37 offensive snaps; 53 percent) at tight end. Undrafted rookie Noah Togiai also got in on the action, playing 16 offensive snaps (23 percent).