Five Things Learned: Colts-Titans (2020, Week 10)

» TRADING BLOWS: The Colts and Titans routinely find themselves in physical, tight matchups twice a year, especially since Frank Reich and Mike Vrabel took over as head coaches of their respective teams in 2018, so it was no surprise that Thursday night's game was just a continuation of that theme — especially in the first two quarters. But while the Colts seemed to have the upper hand on the stat sheet, it was the Titans who went into halftime with a 17-13 lead. That was largely due to the fact Indy had some penalty problems on defense — on one Titans first-half scoring drive, the Colts were called for four penalties alone, three of which resulted in Tennessee first downs — and then, on offense, Reich remained very aggressive on fourth down, which didn't end up playing in the Colts' favor on Indy's first drive of the game, which ended with Jordan Wilkins being stuffed on 4th and 1 from the Titans' 29-yard line. All that being said, down just four at halftime and knowing the team needed to make just a few adjustments, the Colts were a confident bunch heading into the final two quarters. "The mood was great," Reich said. "We just kind of came in and said, 'This is what we expected — a tight game.' Just going back and forth. Felt like we were able to do some things, but we needed to lock in and finish it off."