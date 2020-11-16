Kemoko Turay, Matthew Adams To Return To Active Roster This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Welcome back, Kemoko Turay.

More than a year after suffering a brutal ankle injury in the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 5 road victory against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Turay, the third-year defensive end, is expected to be activated this week from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, head coach Frank Reich said today in a video conference call with local reporters.

In other roster-related news, linebacker Matthew Adams, who last week was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, was also officially brought back to the active roster on Monday.

Turay, who underwent surgery to his ankle after the injury last year, has been working his way back for months now. He started the season on the PUP list, requiring him to sit out at least the first six games of the season, and then on Oct. 28 he was officially brought back to practice. Reich said at the time he believed Turay would need at least a couple weeks of practice under him before he was able to get back into game action; the Colts are coming off two games in a four-day span against the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, so Turay's 2020 debut could come this Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Reich said that Turay will likely be on a bit of a pitch count to start out, but that he's excited to see the boost he can provide to the defense once he is able to officially return to game action; the Colts currently rank 15th in the NFL in sacks per game (2.3).